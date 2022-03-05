“I kind of see this as Coach K becoming a general manager to a degree” - Jay Williams on the upcoming changes at Duke ahead of Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski is preparing to coach the last regular season game of his illustrious career this weekend.

The legendary coach made the announcement prior to the 2021-22 NCAA season that he would retire at the conclusion of the season. He will leave behind a legacy as one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball.

There's no denying that Mike Krzyzewski will go down as one of the greatest coaches in the sport of basketball. Many still wonder if Krzyzewski will want to continue to be involved with the Duke program in come compacity. Some of his former players have even gone on to say they can't imagine the legendary coach not being involved in basketball in some way.

Speaking today on ESPN's "Keyshawn JWill & Max," former Duke player and current analyst Jay Williams said he could see Coach K becoming a type of "general manager" presence at Duke.

It is shaping up to be an emotional night this weekend for college basketball fans. It's also about to be time for Mike Krzyzewski to make his final tournament run with the Duke Blue Devils.

The team is expected to play their final regular-season game this Saturday against their bitter rivals North Carolina. After that, Duke will have their eyes on the conference tournament before heading to get ready for the NCAA tournament.

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Mike Krzyzewski has coached 208 different players since taking over at Duke in 1980.



Throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season, Duke has shown to be one of the most talented teams in the country. After a number of disappointing losses throughout the season, Duke has started to find their groove and Krzyzewski looks to have a serious chance to lead his team to another deep run in the NCAA tournament. The team has rattled off seven straight victories and look to have some promising momentum heading into March Madness.

Although Saturday's game against the Tar Heels figures to be an emotional one, as it will be the last regular season game of the legendary coaches career, there's still a chance that the Blue Devils could find themselves making a serious run at a national championship. The team has one of the most talented rosters in the country, with the potential to have five first-round selections in the 2022 NBA Draft.

