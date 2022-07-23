"I kinda want LeBron to have the ball basically all the time, every possession, run the show." - NBA analyst on expectations from LeBron James, in contrast with Darvin Ham's comments about the Lakers squad

LeBron James is entering the 20th season of his NBA career. James is coming off a stellar individual season with the LA Lakers. However, his brilliance was not enough to help the Lakers get into the playoffs. The seventeen-time champions struggled to get going during the 2021-22 season.

Their offseason signing, Russell Westbrook, had an abysmal season, leading to the team finishing eleventh in the West. Due to the team's poor performance, the organization decided to fire championship-winning coach Frank Vogel after three seasons with the team.

The Lakers announced Darvin Ham as his successor. Since his arrival, Ham has used the word "sacrifice" many times while addressing his plans for the team.

The NBA Today team discussed Ham's comments in a recent segment of the show. Zach Lowe feels that LeBron James needs to have the ball more next season.

"I kind of want LeBron to have the ball basically all the time, every possession, run the show. What Darvin said about rebounding, boxing out, all the tough gritty stuff is important," Lowe said.

"I think the Lakers as currently constructed they gonna need to dial in on all that stuff, with all their guys, not just Lebron, that's about everybody because their depth is again a little but suspect."

LeBron James was the only Lakers player that delivered on a nightly basis last season.

However, Lowe believes that for the Lakers to succeed, LeBron James will have to play the role of a primary ball handler. Speaking more about the same, he said:

"As far as LeBron his role changing at all, he's still gonna be the maestro and they need him to be the maestro cause they don't got another maestro near his level."

The Lakers still have Russell Westbrook, which will make that a difficult thing to happen.

Can LeBron James turn things around for the LA Lakers?

LeBron James has been a pivotal part of the LA Lakers. The 2022-23 season is the final year of his contract.

James has already shown glimpses of his readiness for the season by putting up a monster performance in the Drew League.

Light work on a Saturday for @KingJames at the @DrewLeague 42 and 16.

However, the Lakers will need everyone to step up to contend for the title. Many have already counted the Lakers out after their dismal run last year.

The Westbrook situation is still lingering around the team. There is still no clarity on whether they will keep him on the roster at the start of next season.

If Westbrook replicates his performances from his previous years, the Lakers could be a force in the West.

