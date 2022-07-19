"I knew that there ain't never gonna be another LeBron" - Andrew Wiggins comments on being touted as the next LeBron James when he entered the NBA

Andrew Wiggins entered the NBA in 2014 and was soon touted as the next LeBron James. However, Wiggins failed to live up to the hype as part of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fast forward to 2022, the former No. 1 pick is an NBA champion and one of the best two-way players in the game.

In an interview with Mark Carman of FanSided, Wiggins gave his thoughts on being compared to "The King." The Golden State Warriors star explained that he never thought about the comparisons. He was a confident player who knew that there would never be another LeBron James.

"My confidence has always been high," Wiggins said. "Always confident in my ability, on-and-off the court. I put in the work so I was prepared for the moment. I was ready for it and I had my own expectations."

"I knew that their ain't never gonna be another LeBron. LeBron's LeBron, you know? I'm just there trying to be the best player I can be, so that's what kept me going."

Carman also asked Wiggins about this thoughts on the trade that sent him from Cleveland to Minnesota just two months after getting drafted. The 27-year-old All-Star and NBA champion was honest in saying that he would not change anything about his journey.

"I can't draw in the past, though," Wiggins said. "I wouldn't change nothing. I would just keep the same road. I love everything that happened in my career, the ups-and-downs. I feel like this championship made everything worth it, so I'm happy."

Wiggins was the 2015 Rookie of the Year and was a natural scorer during his time with Timberwolves. However, he never lived up to his potential until he got traded to the Warriors in 2020. After a season and a half at Golden State, Wiggins finally figured out his best role.

The Kansas product became a first-time All-Star last season and was one of the best two-way players in the NBA. He struggled after Klay Thompson's return, but bounced back during the postseason. Wiggins' performance in Game 5 will be part of Warriors lore forever.

Andrew Wiggins eligible to sign contract extension

Andrew Wiggins at the 2022 NBA Finals

Andrew Wiggins was one of the key players in the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship run. Wiggins averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in his All-Star season. He added 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, with great defense in the playoffs.

Wiggins will enter the 2022-23 season in the final year of his contract worth $33.6 million. He was eligible to sign a contract extension last July 6, but the Warriors are not in a hurry to discuss a new deal. Warriors owner Joe Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that they are not in a rush to give extensions.

"We have time to do those things," Lacob said. "There's no rush on all that. I'm sure there will be some discussions this summer, but we haven't talked to them."

