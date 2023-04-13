"I knew they were f**king Trash” – Patrick Beverley trashes Raptors after Chicago Bulls stuns Toronto

On Wednesday night, Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls did something that has never been done before. They became the first 10th seed to win a play-in matchup.

Thanks to a strong second-half surge, the Bulls were able to keep their playoff aspirations alive. Following their win over the Toronto Raptors, they will now face the Miami Heat in a win-or-go-home battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

One of the players most hyped about this big win was Patrick Beverley. This run has been extremely special for the veteran point guard. After the LA Lakers moved him at the trade deadline, Beverley returned to his hometown Chicago Bulls in free agency. Now he is helping them battle through the play-in similar to what he did with the Minnesota Timberwolves last year.

Throughout his career, Beverley has always been known to speak his mind. After the Bulls upset the Raptors, he made sure to get the final word in. One worker for the Toronto Raptors caught him making a bold statement while returning to the locker room.

"I knew they were f****** trash."

Mike Roach @MikeRoach23 Bobby Webster walking into locker room. Patrick Beverley runs right by him. " I knew they were fucking trash. " Bobby Webster walking into locker room. Patrick Beverley runs right by him. " I knew they were fucking trash. "

How did Patrick Beverley play against the Toronto Raptors?

Patrick Beverley did not stand out in one specific area, but he managed to do a little bit of everything against the Toronto Raptors. In 25 minutes of action, he tallied three points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

The Chicago Bulls did not bring in Beverley to be a scorer, but for his defense. That is where his biggest impact came in Wednesday's win. When matched up with Fred VanVleet, he held the All-Star guard to 1-for-3 shooting. Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby were also a combined 0-for-3 from the field when Beverley was their primary defender.

Part of why Beverley has been able to stick around in the NBA is because he does the little things like defend and rebound. This has made him a perfect fit on the Bulls alongside All-Stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Looking ahead, Chicago is going to need another big defensive performance from Beverley. The Miami Heat are a tough matchup and have multiple guards that can go off for big games. He will likely be tasked with defending the likes of Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry.

Beverley's comments may have been a little outlandish, but his off-the-court confidence might provide a jolt for the Bulls as they battle for a postseason spot.

