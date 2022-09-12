“I knew he had greatness in him since day 1 of watching him” - Former LA Lakers head coach reveals his initial thoughts on a young Kobe Bryant

Hulu's latest ten-part docuseries on the LA Lakers shifts its focus to the late Kobe Bryant's rise to superstardom in the most recent episode. The Lakers added Bryant after agreeing to a trade with Charlotte in 1996, who had drafted him with the 13th pick.

Bryant was 18 when he was drafted. He skipped college, so teams were unsure of his potential at the NBA level. However, the Lakers showed tremendous faith in him from the get-go. It eventually paid off as they returned to the pinnacle of the NBA, winning five championships with him on the roster.

Former LA Lakers player and head coach Byron Scott was among the interviewees on the latest episode of Hulu's docuseries on the franchise. Scott revisited his initial thoughts on Kobe, saying (h/t Landon Buford on Twitter):

"I knew he had greatness in him from day 1 of watching him in practice, and then we have Shaq, and if they could gel, I was like man sky is the limit for them."

Kobe Bryant was highly inexperienced coming into the league. He averaged roughly seven points per game, playing 15 minutes on average in his rookie year. However, once Bryant settled in as an NBA player, he thrived massively and never looked back.

Kobe Bryant's confidence and belief helped him overcome inexperience

It's never easy for young players to come into the league and dominate straight away. The late Kobe Bryant was no exception. However, he was only 18 and had no experience playing college basketball, having entered the draft out of high school.

Nevertheless, Bryant was full of confidence and self-belief. He maintained his work ethic, staying ready for when his time would come. He didn't get many opportunities to showcase his talent in his debut season. But once he did, he proved exactly why the Lakers invested in him to help them return to the top.

Kobe Bryant became an All-Star in his sophomore season, winning his first NBA championship in the fourth year, and was a three-time champ by 23. He went on to win an MVP award and two more rings, recording the most points in Lakers history and breaking several other franchise records.

Fans can gain insight into Kobe Bryant's rise starting with the sixth episode of 'Legacy: True Story of The LA Lakers.' The docuseries has also depicted the 1980s Lakers dynasty in previous episodes.

