“I knew I wasn’t going to be on that list” - LA Lakers star Dwight Howard believes politics kept him off the NBA 75 list

Dwight Howard of the LA Lakers was one of the biggest snubs in the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. Howard revealed that he knew he was not going to make it to the list despite his numerous career accomplishments.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Howard was asked about his exclusion for the NBA 75 last month. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year explained that politics was the reason for his snub. He also mentioned that he deserved to be on the list, but it does not bother him anymore.

"I knew it wasn’t gonna be on it. Politics. I already knew. I knew soon as they made a 75 list they ain’t gonna put me on a 75 list. Forget about it. I knew that they was not gonna put me on that list. I most definitely should be on that list but it’s okay. I’m not upset about it. I was for probably 30 seconds," Howard said.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Dwight Howard on being left off NBA 75: "I knew I wasn't going to be on it."

Dwight Howard added that he is happy playing in his 18th season as a part of the LA Lakers. Despite saying that he is not upset about being snubbed, Howard had a parting shot for the voters of the NBA 75.

"Who cares about a list made by people who ain’t ever bounced a basketball before," Howard said.

Dwight Howard is one the best centers to ever play the game

Dwight Howard played for the Orlando Magic for eight seasons

Dwight Howard is quite possibly the best center of his generation. He is one of the most accomplished players in the history of the game. Howard's career antics might have contributed to his snub from the NBA 75, but there is no denying that he is one the best centers in history.

The 36-year-old was an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year during his peak. Howard peaked with the Orlando Magic in his early 20s as he was named to five All-NBA First Teams, one All-NBA Second Team, two All-NBA Third Teams. He's also a four-time All-NBA Defensive First Teamer, one-time All-NBA Defensive Second Teamer, and an NBA All-Rooke First-Team selection.

StatMuse @statmuse Player A

— 8x All-Star

— 8x All-NBA

— 5x All-Defense

— 3x DPOY

— 5x Rebound Leader

— 2x Block Leader

— Champ

— 19K PTS/14K REB/2K BLK



Player B

— 8x All-Star

— 4x All-NBA

— 4x All-Defense

— 3x Block Leader

— Champ

— 13K PTS/6K REB/1K BLK



Player B is top 75 ever, Player A isn’t. Player A— 8x All-Star— 8x All-NBA— 5x All-Defense — 3x DPOY— 5x Rebound Leader— 2x Block Leader— Champ— 19K PTS/14K REB/2K BLKPlayer B— 8x All-Star— 4x All-NBA— 4x All-Defense— 3x Block Leader— Champ— 13K PTS/6K REB/1K BLKPlayer B is top 75 ever, Player A isn’t. https://t.co/CZ68qPQHEY

Dwight Howard was also in the top five of MVP voting from 2008 to 2011, and finished second in 2011 behind Derrick Rose. But most importantly, Howard is an NBA champion. He won his first NBA championship as the backup center for the LA Lakers in 2020.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee