"I knew Kobe would go out of his way to prove that this tactic wouldn't work on him" - 2x NBA champion opens up on 'hand in the face' guarding tactic against Kobe Bryant

Shane Battier developed a reputation for guarding Kobe Bryant in an unorthodox manner. He kept a hand right in front of his face so the Black Mamba couldn't see the rim. The "hand in the face" tactic didn't always stop the LA Lakers legend. Battier's goal was to ensure Bryant consistently deployed his weakest move.

On "Forgotten Seasons," Battier discussed his 2009 Houston Rockets team and guarding Kobe Bryant. He said:

"You know, I got a lot of acclaim for the "hand in the face" tactic. People misunderstand, like, why I did that, especially for a guy like Kobe. I knew Kobe would go out of his way to prove that this tactic wouldn't work on him, cause he never wanted to admit he had a weakness."

"So I was completely fine with him trying to prove that this tactic didn't work cause he was going to his biggest weakness. Whether he made it or he missed it, it didn't matter to me. You know? People go, like, 'He hit that shot with the hand in the face.' I didn't care. All I cared about is he took that shot."

Shane Battier used Kobe Bryant's competitive spirit to his benefit, forcing Kobe to go to his weakness.

Shane Battier didn't care if Kobe Bryant dropped a big number on him one night

Shane Battier, a two-time champion with the Miami Heat, didn't care about the result of the shot as long as Kobe Bryant attempted it. According to Battier, a long (deep) two-point dribble jumper was Bryant's weakest move. So, he wouldn't have many explosive nights if he kept trying them. Battier continued:

"What's the only way that he can prove that this doesn't work? Is to take a long two-point dribble jump shot. What is Kobe Bryant's worst shot? A long two-point dribble jump shot."

"I knew if he took enough of those shots, he was never gonna have like these huge, huge, huge games over a long stretch of time, alright? So I never reacted to one game. I wanted to see how I played against a guy over a series, or a season or a career. And so that was the mental game that I played with Kobe. 'Prove it Kobe. Keep proving it.'"

Kobe Bryant did prove it, though. He had multiple explosive games against Shane Battier, dropping several 30 and 40-point games on him. Bryant averaged 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in the 2009 NBA Western Conference Semifinals in 7 games. Kobe has an overall 20-17 record against Battier, with seven 40-point games and three 50-point games.

Bryant wanted to prove to the world that a particular defender couldn't guard him. The Black Mamba averaged 28.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 37 games versus Shane Battier in his career. Battier added:

"He made a lot of jumpers but again I was like completely fine with the shots that he made like that. I got mad when I put him on the foul line and I gave him 12 free throws a game and I gave him a bunch of dunks and layups. Those are the ones that I lost sleep over."

