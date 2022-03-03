“I knew he was really unfair in 2K for a lot of years” - Matisse Thybulle on what he knew about James Harden before the blockbuster trade

James Harden will be making his home debut tonight for the Philadelphia 76ers and Matisse Thybulle is excited to play next to the former MVP.

When asked if he knew anything about 'The Beard' before the blockbuster trade went down, the Australian guard gave a rather funny answer. He replied by saying that he knew Harden was a "cheat code" in NBA 2K for years.

As reported by Sixers reporter Lauren Rosen, Thybulle said:

"I knew he was really unfair in 2K for a lot of years"

Matisse Thybulle is 24 years old and James Harden is 32. Thybulle has seen Harden dominate the league for more than a decade and in fact, the latter was the league MVP before Thybulle was even drafted in 2019.

It is no surprise that Matisse has played with Harden on NBA 2K multiple times. Harden is a 3-level dynamic scorer in the 2K series and his statistics have only improved as every season passed.

Harden was rated 87 in NBA 2K10 when he was drafted as the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. His ratings have only gone up since then, though. He was rated 88 in 2K14, 92 in 2K16 and 96 in 2K18, his MVP campaign. Harden then peaked at 97 in 2K20, around the time of Thybulle's draft. However, after a string of missed games and poor outings, he is rated just 90 in NBA 2K22 today.

He is rated 85 in outside scoring and 88 in playmaking right now. He is rated 95+ in court vision, hands and ball handling.

However, his rating is expected to increase as we approach the end of the regular season. He has been averaging video game numbers with the Sixers in his last two games and the duo of Embiid and Harden is now considered the most lethal tandem in basketball.

Anthony Davis once admitted to playing as James Harden in NBA 2K

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers and James Harden of the Houston Rockets

Back in 2015 when Anthony Davis was dominating New Orleans as a member of the Pelicans, he gave an interview with Red Bull Gaming. They discussed a bunch of topics and games such as Call of Duty, Madden and others, including NBA 2K. When asked if he plays as himself on 2K, The Brow answered:

"No man, I play with the Rockets. James Harden all the time."

Like most stars, Harden is an avid gamer of NBA 2K as well. He jokingly said he played with the New York Knicks in the game during the red carpet ceremony of NBA 2K15.

