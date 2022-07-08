“I would knock Draymond out if he would have the guts to face me on this podcast or his” - Skip Bayless says he’s ready to verbally spar with Draymond Green, says he’s a better 3-point shooter

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and analyst Skip Bayless' war of words continues to heat up. Bayless used his platform and made a lot of bold statements on "The Skip Bayless Show."

A verbal dispute between an athlete and a member of the media is nothing new to anyone. Green, who's known for not backing down when being challenged, has recently gone back and forth with Bayless. After winning his fourth NBA championship, Green was invited to JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man & The Three." There, Green didn't hesitate to tell the public what he really thinks of Bayless.

"F***ing guy sucks!" Draymond Green when asked about his thoughts of Skip Bayless.

After that, it seemed as though Bayless would let it slide. However, their beef continued to new levels. It's even reached the point of physical threats. Still, the war between the two has given life to NBA circles this offseason.

On "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless mocked Green. Skip didn't let the moment pass and disparaged Green's shooting abilities.

"I would knock Draymond out if he would have the guts to face me," Skip said as he challenged the forward to a war of words. "I would knock him out, if he would face me and verbally spar with me on either podcast."

Bayless ended with:

"I'm sure I'm a better 3-point shooter that you are, even now."

Draymond Green's beef with Skip Bayless isn't new

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Draymond Green's feud with Skip Bayless has been going on for some time.

Bayless, known to criticize athletes based on their performances, usually makes it to the point that he calls out those athletes. He recently labeled LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook as "Westbrick" for shooting poorly. It even reached a point where the superstar's wife, Nina Westbrook, had to get involved to defend her husband.

But Green took his fight in a different way. Green is one of the pioneers of the athlete-driven media known as the "New Media." Green used his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," to respond to Bayless and his judgment of current NBA players.

Draymond Green @Money23Green



Yours Truly,

The New Media Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Draymond is basically saying the Celtics are not as good as LeBron's Cavaliers were. LeBron in his prime in 2015 with a healthy Kyrie and Kevin Love would've swept these Celtics. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… Draymond is basically saying the Celtics are not as good as LeBron's Cavaliers were. LeBron in his prime in 2015 with a healthy Kyrie and Kevin Love would've swept these Celtics. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… No Draymond was not basically saying that. I was basically saying what I said. If they want to know what else I said, they can listen to The Draymond Green Show. But I don’t need you to speak for me.Yours Truly,The New Media twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… No Draymond was not basically saying that. I was basically saying what I said. If they want to know what else I said, they can listen to The Draymond Green Show. But I don’t need you to speak for me. Yours Truly,The New Media twitter.com/RealSkipBayles…

No one knows what Green and Bayless have in store against each other. No one knows when their beef will end.

But Green has allowed people to see what he considers is the nonsense Bayless has said while criticizing today's athletes. Green has also shown everyone that he won't back down from any challenge.

Fow now, both Green and Bayless are continuing to take shots at each other until one of them surrenders.

