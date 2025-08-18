"I don't knock him one bit" - Stephen A. Smith surprisingly backs Luka Doncic’s EuroBasket run despite NBA concerns

There was genuine concern for LA Lakers star Luka Doncic after he had to exit the exhibition game between Slovenia and Latvia on Saturday. A teammate fell on his leg and was in visible pain afterward. Fortunately for Doncic, he was able to walk on his own when he left the contest.Marc Stein @TheSteinLineLINKLuka Dončić has been diagnosed with a right knee contusion, sources briefed on the situation tell @TheSteinLine, but the injury he sustained today with Slovenia’s national team is not believed to be serious.After further evaluation, Doncic's national team confirmed that he's cleared to play on Tuesday against Great Britain. Similar to their game against Latvia, it's also a friendly match. Slovenia will play its opening match against Poland on August 28 as the actual event gets underway on August 27.ESPN's Stephen A. Smith discussed his thoughts on Doncic's recent injury on Monday. Smith was asked if playing in the international tournament was a bad idea for the five-time All-Star.“Normally, I would say yes, but in this case I’m going to say no,” Smith said. “He missed a lot of last season, obviously, in Dallas before he got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though he was out of shape in a lot of people’s eyes, he was still averaging 28, 8 and 7.“He got his bag, he got his money. And now he’s out here trying to work himself into the best shape he’s been in in his life. If this is how he chooses to do it, I don’t knock him one bit.”Smith also noted that international players are extremely dedicated when it comes to representing their home country. According to the NBA insider, he believes that representing their country is important.He went on to say that Smith can see why he's still determined to play despite Luka Doncic's minor injury concern. Although the majority of fans believe it could jeopardize his NBA future, playing for his country is still a huge accomplishment.Improving Luka Doncic's stamina is one of his goals next seasonSince the Lakers started their offseason, Luka Doncic has been on a fitness journey. He addressed his physical conditioning and has been looking extremely fit since the start of the summer.Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean expects Doncic to continue improving further. One of the major concerns for the five-time All-NBA star heading into the new season is his stamina.&quot;He's somebody who plays a lot of heavy minutes, and he carries a heavy load. So that's going to be important for him as he continues to improve his conditioning. But we're really proud of him and he's done a great job so far,&quot; the assistant coach said.Fans are ready to see the new version of Luka Doncic for the 2025-26 season. With an improved physique, many expect him to have a great year.