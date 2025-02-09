"I know he ain't traded": Ex-Laker joins fans in frenzy as Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury shakes up All-Star weekend

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Memphis Grizzlies last Sunday. During the contest, the two-time Most Valuable Player suffered a calf injury and was set to be evaluated.

Antetokounmpo has been sidelined for each of Milwaukee's next three games versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. He has also been ruled out of the Bucks' game on Sunday, Feb. 9 versus the Philadelphia 76ers with an updated timeline for his injury.

Milwaukee has ruled Antetokounmpo OUT through the next week, which will cause him to miss the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, including the All-Star game. After a chaotic trade deadline, ESPN's graphic with the Bucks star left fans worried, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Dwight Howard.

Image Credits: Via @nbaonespn on Instagram

"I was (about to) say I know he ain't traded," Howard posted.

"I'm to traumatized from last week, I thought he was getting traded," another fan commented.

"I was traumatized for a second thinking he got traded!" a third fan shared in agreement."

Other fans shared their picks for players who deserve to replace Antetokounmpo in the All-Star Game.

"(LaMelo Ball) to replace him," a fan argued. "If not, I'm crashing out."

"Franz Wagner should take his spot," another fan chimed in.

"Add Trae Young or (LaMelo)," a third fan shared.

Bucks fall to Hawks in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence

On Friday night, Milwaukee squared off against the Atlanta Hawks with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined. Former Washington Wizards wing Kyle Kuzma made his Bucks debut after the team added him in exchange for Khris Middleton as part of a four-team deal.

Milwaukee suffered a 115-110 loss versus the Hawks, falling to 27-23 on the season in Kuzma's debut. Bobby Portis led the way with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, but couldn't uplift the Bucks over Atlanta.

Kuzma battled through a tough shooting night, coming off the bench in his debut. He scored 12 points on just 4-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds. With the loss, Milwaukee dropped their fifth game over the last six contests.

In Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence, the Bucks will take on the 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves this week before having eight days off through the All-Star break.

