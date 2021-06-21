"I don't know the answer to that" - Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons' being on a championship team after Philadelphia 76ers Game 7 loss to Atlanta Hawks 

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks continued their outstanding run in the 2021 NBA playoffs with yet another shocking series win. Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers were on the receiving end this time, losing 4-3 in the Semifinals.

The 76ers' guard Ben Simmons continued to struggle, leading many to claim he cost the series for the side. He shot 34.2% of his free throw attempts throughout the seven games, which is the worst for a player in NBA playoffs history. Simmons also shot just 2-of-4 from the floor in Game 7, which was a major minus in the Philadelphia 76ers' 96-103 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid: "I'll be honest. I thought the turning point was when we — I don't know how to say it — is when we had an open shot and we made one free throw..." — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) June 21, 2021

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was evidently unimpressed with Simmons' performance. When asked whether the guard could be a starting point guard for an aspiring championship team in the post-match presser, Rivers did not hold back. He said:

“I don’t know the answer to that right now.”

Rivers was also vocal about how Simmons' poor showing affected the Philadelphia 76ers' chances and what needs to be done. However, he stated that he still believes in the 24-year-old.

“Obviously, he struggled from the free-throw line, and that became a factor in this series. There’s no doubt about that. I still believe in him, but we have work to do. We’re going to have to get in the gym, put a lot of work in, and go forward.” said Rivers.

Simmons' struggles clearly seemed to hold his side back in the 2021 NBA playoffs. It remains to be seen if the Philadelphia 76ers hold onto him for next season or trade him away.

Doc Rivers answers a question whether Ben Simmons can be the point guard of a championship team pic.twitter.com/8xL35u98RC — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 21, 2021

"This is just the beginning" - Trae Young after the Atlanta Hawks' Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers

Trae Young in action against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks came back from being 2-1 down to win the series 4-3 with a 103-96 victory in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nate McMillan's side have relied heavily on Trae Young throughout the season. But it was his 2018 draft classmate Kevin Huerter who came up big in Sunday night's series-deciding game. The 22-year-old had a career-high outing as he registered 27 points on 55.6% shooting from the floor.

Meanwhile, Trae Young struggled to shoot the ball well, but his playmaking and ability to run the offense continued to help the Atlanta Hawks massively. Despite shooting just five field goals (two threes) all-night, Young still ended up with 21 points. He shot an impressive 9-of-11 from the foul line. The point guard also dished out ten assists to make sure he created ample opportunities for his teammates.

Speaking after the match, Young expressed that this youthful Atlanta Hawks team is just getting started.

"That's the best part about this thing, this is only the beginning."

The Atlanta Hawks will now make their first NBA Conference Finals appearance in six years. They will face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

