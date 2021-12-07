"I don't know of anybody else who has ever drawn that type of attention for pregame warmups" - Steve Kerr hails Steph Curry’s unique ability of being a crowd pleaser in pre-game warmups

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has arguably one of the most famous pregame warmups in NBA history. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even claimed he does not know anybody else besides Curry, who has drawn a lot of attention during pregame warmups.

After the Warriors' 126-95 win over the Orlando Magic, reporters asked Kerr about Curry's mindset heading towards breaking Ray Allen's record for most three-point shots made in NBA history. He was also questioned about the two-time MVP's routines before games that have continuously attracted thousands of fans home and away since the 2015-16 NBA season.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's demeanor as he inches closer to becoming the NBA's all-time three-point king:

"I've said it a million times, but he's got the greatest sort of combination of humility and arrogance I've ever seen. It's a beautiful, perfect combination for a star athlete, you know? The arrogance of knowing he's the best player on the floor and the humility that makes everybody want to be around him and be on his team. It's a wonderful combination."

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's pregame warmups that have been a must-see event in every Warriors game since 2015:

"I don't know of anybody else who has ever drawn that type of attention for pregame warmups. He's special."

In a big win over the Magic, Steph Curry finished the game with 31 points and seven three-point shots made. Curry is within striking distance of Ray Allen's record for most threes made in NBA history. He will need just 16 three-point shots to become the NBA's three-point king and cement his legacy as the greatest shooter of all time.

The two-time MVP has a chance to break the record against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 11th. However, Curry can break two records if he can make 16 three-point shots against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 8th. He'll be the three-point king and owner of most three-point shots made in a single NBA game.

What does Steph Curry's pregame warmup routine look like?

As detailed by Chris Haynes of ESPN, Steph Curry's pregame warmups have attracted thousands of fans to the Golden State Warriors' home and even away games. Curry has a 20-minute pregame routine that usually starts around 90 minutes before tip-off.

Curry comes out of the Warriors' locker room and talks to the team's security personnel. He then proceeds to the bench and tightens his shoelaces before entertaining the crowd. Curry will start his drill by making dribble moves and cross-overs.

The three-time NBA champion's next routine is taking left-handed and right-handed shots like hook shots and floaters on both elbow sides. After those drills, Steph Curry then proceeds to make an acrobatic layup before shooting jump shots, which the fans are most excited about.

Curry will try to make at least 15 shots at five different spots on the court, from long two-point shots, beyond the arc or even at half court. The final highlight is the tunnel shot, which has gone viral game after game, season after season. It's one of the most amazing shots during Curry's 20-minute warmup routine.

Although there will be some slight changes every game, Curry's routine is still a must-watch spectacle even for a pregame warmup. In fact, before the 2017-18 NBA season, media personnel were allowed on the sidelines to take pictures and videos of Steph Curry. However, they were eventually removed after Curry almost injured his foot by stepping on a media member.

