"I don't know what you gonna do with this brother" - Stephen A. Smith forecasts how teams will counter Victor Wembanyama

The 2023 No.1 pick, Victor Wembanyama, has been living up to the hype into this season, from leading his team to victories and being the face of the franchise for years to come.

Recently, he showcased his incredible talent in a huge San Antonio Spurs win against the Phoenix Suns with a score of 132-121. Wembanyama scored over 38 points (15-of-26 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range), 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

He was sensational from both ends of the floor as he was no slouch in protecting the rim along with his perimeter defense.

Stephen A. Smith reacted to the Spurs' center's incredible outing on ESPN's First Take where he looked at Victor Wembanyama as a tough defensive assignment to crack by opposing teams.

"As tall as he is or whatever, the brother can handle, he can shoot," Smith said. "I'm looking at him right now and I expect to start seeing people, as the season progresses, get physical with him, because his skill set along with his height leaves you devoid of most answers for this brother. I don't know what you gonna do with this brother."

Smith mentioned that being a tall athlete who has ball handling and shotmaking abilities makes Wembanyama a challenging cover for any player in the league.

The NBA Insider thinks that other teams will look to being more physical in their defensive coverages for the Spurs' rookie to limit his touches and alter his looks at the basket.

From Stephen A. Smith's point of view, getting physical with the player might be the only answer when it comes to making things difficult for him at the offensive end.

Victor Wembanyama talks about the San Antonio Spurs' win against the Phoenix Suns

Following the Spurs' impressive win against the Suns, Victor Wembanyama spoke about the necessary effort and preparation needed for each team they face this season, as per ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

"Every game is different," Wembanyama said. "We got our third win. Every game we try to find the spots that we need to hurt them. Today, it might have been in this way. Tomorrow, it will be someone else. That is how great teams work. If we want to be great, we need to play with everyone."

Before playing in the NBA, Wembanyama spent his time honing his skill set in France where he was able to polish his scoring and defensive capabilities on the court.

As he continues to get better and more experienced, he acknowledges the need for him and his teammates to stay ready. Additionally, the Spurs center also knows that for his team to go the distance, they will need everyone to lock in completely in their goals for the season.