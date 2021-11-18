"I know he's the greatest shooter of all time... but he warrants more attention than any player in NBA history" - Jay Williams speaks after incredible 37-point performance by Stephen Curry vs the Brooklyn Nets

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been exceptional, to say the least, since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. He opened his campaign with a 20-point triple-double in what he considered a poor shooting night for him.

Curry has been a great shooter, but you could argue that he's not given the attention he deserves. He recently became the best three-point shooter in NBA history, surpassing Ray Allen's record for most three-pointers made in the regular season and playoffs.

After an incredible 37-point display in the blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets, Jay Williams, on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max podcast, spoke on Stephen Curry's performance.

"I know he's the greatest shooter of all time... but he warrants more attention than any player in NBA history, and that's considering Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar."

While that could be mistaken as JWill suggesting that Curry be included in the Greatest of All Time conversation, the context of his take was established during the game.

"As soon as he crosses half court, you have to pay attention to where he is all the time."

Stephen Curry's ability to pull up from anywhere is the reason why opposition players need to pay special attention to him. His ball-handling skills, movement off the ball, and court vision make him one of the most unguardable players in the league right now.

Can Stephen Curry win the 2022 NBA MVP award?

According to the latest MVP power ranking, Stephen Curry is leading the race for the award and has established a decent lead over Kevin Durant. Even Brooklyn Nets fans believe Chef Curry is deserving of the award, as they chanted "MVP" when he made trips to the free-throw line at Barclays Center.

Stephen Curry has led the Warriors to the top of the Western Conference with the best record in the league (12-2). To many, the Warriors are now the favorites to be the conference champions.

Amazingly, things will get better for the Warriors and Curry as the season progresses. Klay Thompson's return will be a major boost, as it will pull some of the attention away from the two-time MVP, giving him enough room to operate freely.

A third MVP award and perhaps a scoring title are possible outcomes for Curry's 2021-22 campaign if he continues to produce at a high clip. He currently leads the league in scoring, averaging 28.7 points per game, followed closely by Durant (28.6).

