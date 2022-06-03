“I know how hard it is to stop a LeBron James-led offense, it’s nearly impossible” - JJ Redick believes the Boston Celtics will not be the toughest challenge Steph Curry has faced in the NBA Finals

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are getting ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. It's been a long road back to the biggest stage as they look to add another championship after two injury-plagued seasons.

It won't be easy, as Golden State will be going up against the Celtics, who have one of the most impressive defenses in recent league play. Many are wondering how the Warriors will match up with Boston's physical playing style. Although Boston has thrived on defense, the Warriors have one of the most explosive offensive forces in the entire league.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst and former NBA veteran JJ Redick said he's not worried about the Boston defense slowing down Curry.

Redick said Curry is similar to LeBron James, as he has the ability to impact the game and take over down the stretch. Redick also said that while Boston is an elite defensive team, the Celtics don't have that type of presence compared to Golden State with Curry.

“They don't have a guy like LeBron who can orchestrate down the stretch," Redick said. "Jayson Tatum as good as he is ... he is not that guy. ... I know how hard it is to stop a LeBron James-led offense, it’s nearly impossible.”

Steph Curry prepares for NBA Finals showdown against the Boston Celtics

The anticipation continues to build around the NBA Finals showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics that starts Thursday in San Francisco. Both have been two of the most impressive squads this season.

Golden State was step-by-step with the Phoenix Suns in pacing the Western Conference in the first two months before injuries took a toll.

Boston was one of the disappointments in the NBA after a slow start, sitting 23-24 on Jan. 21. That was until the second half of the year in which Boston became one of the most dominant teams in the league.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Even though Steph Curry does not have a Finals MVP, it does not mean he has not excelled in the championship round.



Curry is 1 of 5 players all-time to average 25-5-5 in the Finals, along with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Jerry West (min. 10 games). Even though Steph Curry does not have a Finals MVP, it does not mean he has not excelled in the championship round. Curry is 1 of 5 players all-time to average 25-5-5 in the Finals, along with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Jerry West (min. 10 games). https://t.co/npCriZZHO4

With Steph Curry eyeing the potential to add a fourth championship to his resume, the showdown is enticing.

In the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Curry averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He shot 44.4%, including 43.9% from 3-point range. Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point leader, was named the MVP of the series.

