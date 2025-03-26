"I don't know where the hell that sh*t came from": LeBron James sets the record straight on $1,500,000 body investment myth

LeBron James' incredible longevity has been an interesting topic of conversation and study, as he continues to dispel any notions of slowing down despite turning 40 in December. Rumors had previously suggested that the Lakers superstar spends around $1.5 million on his body annually. However, on Wednesday's "The Pat McAfee Show," James addressed the rumor and laughed it off.

Ad

In conversation with host Pat McAfee, James spoke about the measures he adopts to work on his conditioning while dismissing any truth to the figures associated with how much he spends on his personal welfare.

"Man, I don't know where the hell that s**t came from," the Lakers superstar said. "But I mean, listen. I do take care of my body but I have no idea where the amount of money came from."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While any rumors estimating how much LeBron James spends on his body have been discarded, the NBA's all-time top scorer did provide a list of things he does to keep himself in shape. It may not be long before a new approximation comes out, with calculations being done on LBJ's routine and how much it may cost to take care of oneself like "King James" does.

LeBron James says he does "whatever he can do to continue playing at this level," rendering costs irrelevant

LeBron James, who is valued at $1.2 billion by Forbes, has no qualms about how much he spends on his welfare, saying he does anything possible to keep himself ready for the daily grind. Managing success for two decades and even playing with your son is no mean feat, and while any cost approximations have been deemed irrelevant, one can assume it does still cost a hefty sum.

Ad

James sharing the court with his son, Bronny James - Source: Getty

Going into detail about what he does to keep himself fit, LeBron James spoke about procedures he undertakes and recovery measures he employs that help him stay at his elite level.

Ad

"I do invest in my body for sure," James said. "Trying to do a little bit of this, little bit of that. Obviously a lot of soft tissue work, a lot of massage, a lot of hyperbaric chambers, ice tubs, ice baths. Whatever I can do to continue to play at this level, man. Imma continue to do on point."

The four-time MVP has indicated he wants to continue to play at this level and work toward taking care of himself for as long as he can, indicating no plans for retirement coming anytime soon. The rigorous nature of his efforts has led him to greatness, and any young athlete should look up to the Lakers star to see what it takes to sustain greatness for well over two decades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback