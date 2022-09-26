"I know I can play 36 (minutes) and feel great every single night" - Stephen Curry opens up on the prospect of playing less minutes in the 2022-23 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors are still riding high on their 2022 NBA title. However, the Warriors face some critical decisions regarding how to maximize their chances of going back-to-back. Everyone knows how lethal the Warriors are when healthy, but injuries to their stars have cost them multiple championships.

On top of that, they will again play with a target on their back as the defending NBA champions. On media day, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry talked about the team’s current championship high and their desire to defend their title.

“Very excited about what it means to come into this season trying to defend, knowing that there will be new challenges for everybody as a team and everybody individually, and embracing it. The championship glow is real," Curry said.

Curry was also asked about playing fewer minutes during the 2022-2023 season to preserve his health for the playoffs. He seemed to be quite dismissive of the idea.

"I know I can play 36 (minutes) and feel great every single night. That’s me as a competitor," Curry said.

It’s a bold statement from Curry, who is 34 years old and entering his 14th season. Last season, Curry played 34.5 minutes per game over 64 regular-season games and 34.7 minutes per game over 22 playoff games.

The last time Curry played at least 36 minutes per game during the regular season was in the 2013-2014 NBA season. He averaged 36.5 minutes per game. It’s unlikely he eclipses that mark at his current age.

Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him the best player in the NBA.

In his own media day appearance, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked who he thinks is the best player in the NBA. Many have crowned Antetokounmpo the best player in the league since his 2021 championship. However, he still decided to take a humble approach.

"Do I believe that I'm one of the best players in the league in the way I help my team be great and win games? Yeah, I do. I'm mature enough, I'm old enough to understand that,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Do I believe I'm the best in the world? No. I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last one standing, the person that takes his team to the finish line and helps them win games and become champion.

“In my opinion, the way I view it, the winner is the best. The guy who wins is the best. I believe that the best player in the world is Steph Curry until the next player."

Stephen Curry was asked his thoughts on Antetokounmpo calling him the best player in the world. Curry seemed grateful to hear about Antetokounmpo’s praise and had some kind words for the Bucks’ star.

“Thanks for telling me that," Curry said. "I was thinking the same thing about him last year when he was coming off his championship. I don't know if it was gamesmanship. I would've said the same thing about the champions. I said the same thing about him last year."

“I appreciate the compliment. It's not going to soften me at all. Thank you, Giannis."

The best player in the world debate is still up for debate. There’s a decent chance Curry and Antetokounmpo meet in the 2023 NBA Finals to settle it.

