"I know I'm gonna play in a lot of games this year" - Former NBA MVP feels healthy heading into season, lost 20 pounds in the offseason

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is feeling healthy heading into the 2022-23 season. Rose revealed that he lost 20 pounds in the offseason and is excited for the 16th year of his career. The New York Knicks guard will look to be a positive influence for a team looking to make it back to the playoffs.

After the Knicks' practice on Monday, Rose told reporters that he wants to play as many games as possible this season. The 34-year-old veteran slimmed down close to his rookie weight at the request of coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau also coached him with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I feel very healthy," Rose said. "I feel like I'm gonna play in a lot of games. I mean, I know I'm gonna play in a lot of games this year. And yeah, I'm just thirsty to go out there and play. I feel lighter.

"I'm moving a lot better. I'm not worried about my shot. My shot looks great. I'm just ready to go out there and just try to help by any means."

Derrick Rose missed a lot of games last season due to two ankle surgeries. Rose underwent surgery in December and was only ruled out for a couple of months. However, he underwent another ankle surgery in February and missed the rest of the season.

Injuries have plagued Rose's career, but he remains positive despite another setback. Coach Tom Thibodeau believes that a healthy Rose will make the Knicks a better team, per the New York Post. Thibodeau also explained why he challenged the former MVP to lose weight.

"When you get to where he is in his career, the important thing is to be light and lean," Thibodeau said. "He made a serious commitment to it right from the end of last season, put a lot of time in this summer.

"Hopefully, it gives him his best chance at being healthy. We know if he's healthy, he’s a terrific player and he's a big plus for the team."

Derrick Rose is one of the biggest what ifs in NBA history

Derrick Rose suffered his first major injury in the 2012 NBA playoffs.

Derrick Rose missed just six regular-season games in his first three years in the NBA. Rose's body started to break a season after becoming the youngest MVP in league history. He played in just 39 games in the 2011-12 season before suffering his first major injury in the 2012 playoffs.

Rose tore his left ACL and missed the entire 2012-13 season. He returned to play 10 games of the 2013-14 season before tearing the meniscus in his right knee. He was relatively healthy for the next three seasons. However, ankle problems caused him to miss a lot of games in his lone season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18.

The former MVP could have been one of the best players of his generation. His body betrayed him, but he showed a lot of heart and patience. He's set to enter Year 16 of his NBA career despite all the injuries he suffered.

