"I don't know; I'm not out here punching people" - 3x All-Defensive selection takes a sly dig at Draymond Green, opens up on his recent podcast appearance with him

It seems that the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident won't die down anytime soon. Patrick Beverley recently spoke about the issue on his newly established podcast, "Pat Bev Pod." Before getting into the details, Beverley humorously introduced the topic after his co-host Rone asked if he felt like he's a part of the "new media."

Beverley hilariously responded, "I don't know. I'm not out here punching people."

This is obviously a straight-up reference to Draymond Green's recent actions during a Golden State Warriors' practice. Apparently, Pat Bev was invited to Green's podcast, which took place several hours before the incident. Rone made a funny assumption that Beverley had something to do with the incident. Patrick Beverley immediately explained what happened before the twisted turn of events.

"I don't know. I didn't say anything to tell him to go punch anybody," Beverley said. "I don't know if it was because we didn't finish the podcast that made him angry."

Rone wittily mentioned that, had they properly finished recording the podcast, Jordan Poole might've avoided his fate that day. Unfortunately, we can't turn back time and punches have already been thrown. The question now is, can both players bury the hatchet for the sake of their team?

What's next for Draymond Green?

It appears that things aren't looking too good for Draymond Green. Despite everything he has accomplished with the Golden State Warriors, it seems like the organization is now heading in a different direction. Green's contract extension is coming up soon; however, we're not sure if the Warriors want to re-sign the veteran forward, especially after his recent display of nasty behavior.

Draymond Green has a reputation for being the kind of leader that treats his teammates with tough love. Unfortunately, for him, his methods may no longer be acceptable at the organization. Rumor has it that, if push comes to shove, the Warriors will choose Jordan Poole over Green.

Jordan Poole will be a free agent next season, and the Warriors don't want to lose him. Poole will probably demand more cash in order to stay with the team. In order to pay for other important players, the Warriors will need to reduce expenses. To avoid paying the luxury tax, the company must make difficult choices. One of the choices include whether they should keep Green or not.

Three important players—Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins—will soon be up for extensions. For the Warriors, Thompson and Wiggins are two of their top scorers. The Warriors might release Draymond Green in light of the current altercation that he started during their practice.

That doesn't mean that Green and the organization aren't willing to patch things up. Fellow Warrior Kevon Looney is confident in Draymond's resolve to straighten everything up. If Green can somehow manage to get in everybody's good graces again, then this big fuss will surely die down slowly. That also means that Draymond's chances of staying in Golden State will likely become possible again.

