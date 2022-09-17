"I know KD is trying to win a championship and this man wasting KD's time with some bull jive" - NBA analyst slams Kyrie Irving for not prioritizing basketball, says the enigmatic star "gets on (his) nerves"

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the most dangerous offensive forces in the NBA. After a disappointing 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets, many wondered if the talented duo would split up. Offseason speculation suggested that the team could look to go in another direction.

After finding himself in and out of the lineup last year, many wondered if Kyrie Irving would enter free agency. The idea was put to rest when Irving opted into his player option for the upcoming season. Things then spiraled out of control after Durant put in a trade request. Since then, cooler heads have prevailed and it looks as if the duo will return to the court for the upcoming season.

There's been plenty of ups and downs for Durant and Irving during their tenure in Brooklyn. Regardless of their obstacles, the two still have the talent to carry the Nets to the next level. Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe spoke bluntly about his disappointment with how Kyrie Irving has been handling the entire situation. He said:

"Kyrie just want to be Kyrie. He wants to be this deep thinker, got people thinking that you know, he should be teaching at Harvard. But he just gets on my nerves. He just annoy me."

Sharpe went on to talk about the fact that he believes Irving needs to get on the same page as Durant, as the superstar forward is trying to win a championship. He continued:

If that's what he wants to do, don't be wasting KD, don't be wasting taking these people money. Go do setup something where you can do all these conspiracy theories, get you a podcast and get your own thing and do your own thing.

"I like to think that most players want to win or try to win a championship. I know KD is trying to win a championship and this man wasting KD's time with some bull jive."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving hope to get back on track with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23

The Brooklyn Nets have quickly become one of the most fascinating storylines for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. Over the last several seasons, the Nets have had one of the most talented rosters in the entire NBA. However, it hasn't translated to championship runs, as the team dealt with injuries and off-court issues.

There's still plenty of time for the Nets to get back on the right track. Brooklyn have one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference, but they will need to find their groove quickly.

After initially requesting a trade, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn management came to an agreement to move forward for the upcoming year. If Brooklyn doesn't get off to a strong start, those trade talks could start to heat up once again.

