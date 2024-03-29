"I know Kobe would be proud of me": Dejounte Murray hilariously reflects on taking 44 shots

Dejounte Murray hilariously referenced late NBA legend Kobe Bryant after taking 44 shots in the Atlanta Hawks' 123-122 overtime win over the Boston Celtics. Murray ran the Hawks' offense by himself for most of the game, with Trae Young and Jalen Johnson ruled out.

It was the Hawks' best bet to stun the Celtics in their second consecutive matchup after overcoming a 30-point deficit in Monday's 120-118 win. Murray had 19 points and 15 assists in that contest as he leaned more towards playmaking with other starters finding a solid rhythm.

However, that was different in Thursday's contest, especially with Boston at full strength. That saw Dejounte produce one of the most Kobe Bryant-like performances, taking 42.3% of the team's shots, and closing the contest with a game-winner in overtime.

Murray wasn't proud of chucking up so many shots, but he thought the Lakers legend, who had a knack for taking majority of the team's attempts, would be.

"I don’t wanna take that many shots, but I know Kobe [Bryant] would be proud of me."

Kobe Bryant finished his career averaging 19.5 field goal attempts per contest in 1346 appearances. Since his prime, the number was up to at least 20 attempts per game a season. The five-time champion ended his career with a 60-point outing on 50 field goal attempts, the most in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, Murray's 44 attempts were a season-high for any player in 2023-24. He finished with as many points as his attempts on 40.9% shooting, including 6 of 19 from 3-point range and a pair of free throws. Murray also added seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Dejounte Murray matches Kobe Bryant's unwanted record

Murray's 44 points on 44 shots interestingly matched an unwanted Bryant record from 2002. It was the fewest points scored by a player on at least those many attempts. Bryant also recorded that stat against the Boston Celtics in a 98-95 OT loss. He had 41 points on 47 attempts.

The Lakers legend missed 30 attempts, going 0 for 8 from 3. He added four rebounds, four assists and a steal, too.

Dejounte Murray closes Celtics with 11 points in overtime

Dejounte Murray taking all those attempts was probably pivotal for the Hawks. The rhythm he caught in overtime was courtesy of taking 37 shots in regulation. The former All-Star finished the game with 11 points in OT on seven attempts, including the game-winner with 0.1 seconds left.

