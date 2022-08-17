"I don't know if LA is prepared for the Clippers to come out of the West before the Lakers do" - 5-time NBA champion thinks Clippers have better chance of winning West than Lakers

The LA Clippers are expected to be fully healthy coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, having added John Wall to their roster. Derek Fisher, a five-time champion with the LA Lakers, believes the city might not be ready when the Clippers make it to the NBA Finals, though.

In an exclusive interview with Joey Linn of All Clippers, Fisher explained why the Clippers have a chance to come out of the Western Conference. He pointed out the team's roster construction, led by superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

"I think the Clippers have as good of a chance at anybody of coming out of the West," Fisher said. "I don't know if LA is prepared for the Clippers to come out of the West before the Lakers do. But it's legitimately possible, based on the way the teams are currently constructed. And we're just gonna have to see how the season plays out."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Lakers will take on the Clippers in Los Angeles on October 20th, per @shamscharania.



Battle of LA. Let’s go. 🍿 The Lakers will take on the Clippers in Los Angeles on October 20th, per @shamscharania.Battle of LA. Let’s go. 🍿 https://t.co/JkN4MAZOny

The Clippers almost made it to the playoffs last season. They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament. However, they were without Leonard and George, who were recovering from injuries.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue did a fabulous job in getting the best out of his players, including Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard. If the Clippers had a healthy Leonard and George, they would have made the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had a very disappointing season. Anthony Davis was plagued by injuries, while Russell Westbrook never meshed with the team. LeBron James did all he could to carry the Lakers, but that was not enough.

The Lakers signed several players this summer, getting younger in the process. They also fired coach Frank Vogel and replaced him with Darvin Ham. However, they are still stuck with Westbrook, and LeBron James' contract extension could become a distraction.

Lakers and Clippers to clash on NBA Opening Week

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers and LA Clippers will face each other four times next season. Their first meeting will be two days after NBA opening night, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. It will be the first matchup between the Lakers and Clippers on a fully healthy roster since December 22, 2020.

The crosstown rivals are scheduled to battle it out again on November 9, January 24 and April 5. The Lakers are ahead in their all-time head-to-head matchup, but the Clippers are on a seven-game winning streak against their cross-town rivals.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium.



LeBron James-Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard-Paul George again for first time since Dec. 22, 2020. The first Lakers-Clippers game of the 2022-23 NBA season is scheduled for Oct. 20 at Crypto.com Arena, sources tell @TheAthletic LeBron James-Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard-Paul George again for first time since Dec. 22, 2020. The first Lakers-Clippers game of the 2022-23 NBA season is scheduled for Oct. 20 at Crypto.com Arena, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.LeBron James-Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard-Paul George again for first time since Dec. 22, 2020.

When the Clippers added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, many expected them to face the Lakers in the postseason. While that has not yet materialized, the Lakers won the NBA championship in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are set to move away from their Crypto.com arena in 2024 when their lease on the arena expires. They will move into the Intuit Dome, a $1.8 billion facility in Inglewood, California.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav