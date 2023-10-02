"I don't know" - LeBron James leaves fans guessing about his retirement status heading into 21st year in NBA

After two decades in the NBA, LeBron James has done just about everything a player can do. Heading into year 21, the LA Lakers star had an interesting answer about when he will decide to hang it up.

On Monday afternoon, the Lakers held their media day. During his interview, James was asked if his 21st season will be his last. The four-time MVP kept it simple by saying that he really quite know.

Despite being in the NBA for 20 seasons now, LeBron has still performed at a high level.

Last season, he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games for the Lakers. He also played deep into the year, leading LA to the conference finals before being eliminated by eventual champions Denver Nuggets.

Whether it's to retire or do something else, LeBron will have to make a decision about his future at the end of the season. His current contract has a player option for 2024-25 that's worth $51.4 million.

LeBron James likely isn't retiring at the end of the season

LeBron James is all about creating speculation, which is likely why he kept things simple when asked about retirement. There're multiple reasons why the 2023-24 season won't be his last.

The first factor is his team. Following a rough patch after their title run in 2020, the LA Lakers are back in a position to contend. This offseason, general manager Rob Pelinka made big upgrades to the supporting cast around LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Some of his key moves included re-signing Austin Reaves and bringing in Gave Vincent via free agency. With a chance to add another title to his resume, it's doubtful that LeBron will walk away if he can still compete at a high level.

Another thing to bring up is some of LeBron James' goals. Over the last two years, he's made it clear that he wants to share an NBA court with both his sons. LeBron even lined up his free agency with Bronny James' timeline. Depending on where he ends up next year, the Lakers forward could decline his option to join forces with his son.

In the past, we've seen multiple big-name players let the basketball world know when a season will be their last. That had led to some memorable "farewell tours." Some examples include Dwayne Wade with the Miami Heat and fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

As one of the greatest players in basketball history, LeBron James is sure to have a farewell tour of his own. With that in mind, he will know when it's time to declare that he's walking away for good.