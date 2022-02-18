“I know what means something to me in my heart, and that’s winning a championship here” - Damian Lillard reaffirms his loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers, says he’s excited by the potential of the rebuild

Damian Lillard has not played a game in 2022 as he underwent surgery last January 13th to repair an abdominal injury. Despite the Portland Trail Blazers looking like they are rebuilding after their deals at the trade deadline, Lillard has asserted his loyalty to the franchise.

In an interview with Complex, Lillard reiterated his desire to win an NBA championship for the city of Portland. The six-time All-Star is happy with the team and wants to continue playing for the Trail Blazers amidst a multitude of trade rumors this season. Lillard said:

"I'm loyal to what I believe. I do love living in Portland. I do love playing for the Trail Blazers. But I've built this. I’ve been part of this for 10 years. I've been part of the change here and us being a successful franchise. I know what means something to me in my heart and that’s winning a championship here."

The Portland Trail Blazers were active at the trade deadline. They traded longtime Blazers guard CJ McCollum, Tony Snell and Larry Nance Jr. to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Blazers also dealt veterans Robert Covington and Normal Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With those deals, the Blazers looked like they are entering a rebuilding phase. If Lillard is not dealt with in this offseason, Portland may just be rehauling their roster. Anfernee Simons has shown that he can fill in the role of CJ McCollum, while they could bring in a few free agents due to their cap space.

Damian Lillard may not return for the Portland Trail Blazers this season

Damian Lillard is currently recovering from abdomen surgery last January 13th. It has been more than a month since the procedure and it appears Lillard could be cleared to play before the end of the regular season. However, it appears the Blazers are not opposed to letting Lillard sit out the rest of the season.

In an appearance for the media last week, interim general manager Joe Cronin revealed that Dame is on track to recover from his surgery. Cronin noted that Lillard has started shooting and cardio, but the team could opt out of giving their superstar a much-needed mental break. Cronin said:

"Part of this too, for Damian, was just the mental break, as well. And I think that’s an important one, especially after the load he’s carried the last nine years, specifically the last three years with the seasons running together. We want to make sure he’s got the mental recovery necessary as well."

Lillard is not opposed to the idea of resting for the remainder of the season, especially if the Blazers are not vying for a championship. It also gives head coach Chauncey Billups the opportunity to test his young players. Despite Dame's absence, the Blazers are 10th in the Western Conference. They would qualify in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

