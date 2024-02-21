"I know one bridesmaid in movie" - Steph Curry is stoked about Ayesha Curry's debut Netflix movie with Lindsay Lohan

Aside from being known as the wife of four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry is also recognized as a cookbook author and host of Food Network's "Ayesha's Homemade." Interestingly, she is adding actress in her resume as she is set to star in a Netflix film, titled "Irish Wish." Ayesha shared the movie's trailer on Instagram with her husband showing support in the comments.

The couple does not shy away from showing their love and admiration for one another in public and social media, especially when it comes to personal accomplishments and endeavors. Making one's way into the movie scene is a big step in an individual's career, which Steph Curry could not be any more proud of for his wife.

"Aye, I know one of the bridesmaids in the movie!" Curry posted.

Making her debut in the movie industry by starring in a Netflix project is impressive in itself. Additionally, it'll be interesting how the audience will find her performance in the film and if it will result in more bookings for her in the future.

Fans can expect press interviews and comments of Ayesha Curry talking about the film when it becomes close to its target release date of March 14, 2024. The movie is also directed by Janeen Damian and written by Kirsten Hansen.

Additionally, fans can expect more trailers and television spots for the film once the marketing starts in its big push to create excellent buzz for the movie.

What role does Steph Curry's wife play in the Netflix movie "Irish Wish?"

With anticipation on Ayesha Curry's appearance in the "Irish Wish," what role does Steph Curry's wife play in the Netflix film? Ayesha Curry plays the role of Heather from the film, who is one of the bridesmaids of Lindsay Lohan's character, Maddie Kelly.

The movie focuses on Maddie Kelly, who makes a wish to be the bride-to-be of her past lover that ends up coming to fruition. However, Kelly's past lover was originally engaged to her best friend. The Netflix project features a mixture of the genres of romance, comedy and drama.

Ayesha Curry's Heather character made a brief appearance in the trailer as she confirmed to Lindsay Lohan's Maddie Kelly her scheduled wedding with Alexander Vlahos' Paul Kennedy character.

It is yet to be determined how big of a role the Warriors Steph Curry's wife has in the movie, considering that she is one of the bridesmaids. The film will also feature appearances from Ed Speelers, who plays James Thomas as another love interest for Maddie Kelly and Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor, the original bride-to-be of the film.

Moreover, the film marks Lindsay Lohan's second project with Netflix since the 2022 film, "Falling for Christmas."