"I know the reason why you can’t because LeBron’s clock is ticking" - Eddie House gives bold reasoning why LA Lakers have struggled, asserts Russell Westbrook is not the problem

It looks like the LA Lakers will run back their Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Despite the Lakers' reportedly desperate plans to move Westbrook, they’ve been unsuccessful in trading the former MVP.

Former player Eddie House, on “The Odd Couple,” said that the Lakers' plan to trade Westbrook is futile and that he isn’t LA’s problem:

“Westbrook’s not the problem. The problem is Anthony Davis not being healthy. They gave up a lot of young players and some assets to get AD who hasn’t played a full season in his whole career. I don’t think he’s played over 70 games in his career.

“You did get a championship and this might sound crazy but I would look to cut bait with him! I think he has more value on the trade market. But I know the reason why you can’t because LeBron’s clock is ticking. But at the same time, if you look at it as a business, ‘You know what, we really can’t rely on this guy.’"

He continued:

“This is supposed to be the next guy. LeBron’s been trying to pass the torch. And he has not been able to do so because Anthony Davis has not been there to get the hand off.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Of course the Lakers should trade Anthony Davis. The Lakers need to make a decision: 1. Let LeBron stay with us, be a playoff team & break all of the records or 2. Keep LeBron, trade AD & start this thing over. You have to give up AD bc he has the most value." — @WalkerAntoine8 "Of course the Lakers should trade Anthony Davis. The Lakers need to make a decision: 1. Let LeBron stay with us, be a playoff team & break all of the records or 2. Keep LeBron, trade AD & start this thing over. You have to give up AD bc he has the most value." — @WalkerAntoine8 https://t.co/SyZ7bXjQIp

Davis has played more than 70 games in a season twice when he was still with the New Orleans Pelicans. In his three-year stint with the LA Lakers so far, he’s been healthy only once. It was during the 2019-20 season when the team won the championship.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“It’s his turn to carry the torch. Bron done carried this muthaf—— for a whole decade… AD came to the Lakers to be a MVP and take the the torch from bro and carry it.”



(via KG Certified, Kevin Garnett on Anthony Davis:“It’s his turn to carry the torch. Bron done carried this muthaf—— for a whole decade… AD came to the Lakers to be a MVP and take the the torch from bro and carry it.”(via KG Certified, youtu.be/5awbRj2UF9Y Kevin Garnett on Anthony Davis:“It’s his turn to carry the torch. Bron done carried this muthaf—— for a whole decade… AD came to the Lakers to be a MVP and take the the torch from bro and carry it.”(via KG Certified, youtu.be/5awbRj2UF9Y) https://t.co/nCwweOtNa6

Over the past two seasons, he has only played a total of 76 games. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 playoffs and missed the play-in tournament last season. Unlike Westbrook, who has been a virtual iron man in his career, Davis can’t seemingly shake off the injury bug.

The LA Lakers will need a healthy Anthony Davis and a bounce-back season from Russell Westbrook to be competitive

Anthony Davis couldn’t consistently play last season while Russell Westbrook couldn’t find his groove. These were significant problems that the LA Lakers had no answer for.

For the Lakers to become playoff contenders, they will need a healthy Davis and a motivated Westbrook. A healthy Davis makes the team instantly better than it was last season.

In the Lakers’ 2020 title run, Davis was just as unstoppable as LeBron James. James might have won the finals MVP, but Davis had a legit argument to be considered for the award.

The Lakers are stuck with Westbrook for now. New coach Darvin Ham needs to get the most out of Westbrook to have a more competitive team. A bounce-back campaign from Westbrook could make the Lakers very dangerous.

If the LA Lakers can’t have both Davis and Westbrook playing great, they could quickly become the NBA’s favorite punching bag yet again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far