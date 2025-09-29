"I know it's sooner than later" - LeBron James makes startling statement on retirement speculations at Lakers media day

LA Lakers star LeBron James on Monday during media day made a startling revelation about speculations of his retirement. James who will be entering a record 23rd season, hinted that while he doesn’t know when he would hang his sneakers, the end is nearer than ever.

“I don’t know when the end is," James said, "but I know it’s a lot sooner than later.”

LeBron exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers. By returning, he will become the first NBA player in history to play 23 seasons.

Despite Father Time issues, he has remained productive. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game across 70 games. However, the main question is what comes after the 2025-26 season, with the Lakers unsure if this upcoming season will be his last.

The four-time champion has been with the Lakers since 2018, helping them win the 2020 championship. He has averaged 26.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game during his 419 games with LA.

LeBron James on his motivation for record season 23

LeBron James has defied Father Time as he will go clear of Vince Carter for a record 23rd season. He revealed his motivation for wanting to keep on going, despite turning 41 before the end of the year.

“Full season with Luka (Doncic)”

This will be Luka Doncic and LeBron James' first full season together. However, Doncic will become the franchise's new cornerstone after he signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension, which will keep him through the 2028-29 season.

Notwithstanding, LeBron James stated on Monday that the change to Doncic won't affect his decision to keep on playing.

“As far as how long I go in my career? Nah. Zero,” James told reporters during Monday’s media day. “The motivation to be able to play alongside [Doncic] every night, that’s super motivating. That’s what I’m gonna train my body for. Every night that I go out there and try to be the best player I can for him, and we’re gonna bounce that off one another."

“But as far as me weighing in on him and some other teammates on how far I go in my career. Nah, it would be, literally my decision, along with my wife and two of my boys are already gone… It’ll be a decision between me, my wife, and my daughter. There won’t even be a meeting with my teammates.”

Doncic reportedly played a role in the Lakers' offseason recruitment. The plan will be to give LeBron James one last shot at a fifth championship title before he decides to call an end to his legendary career.

