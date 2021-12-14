“I know teams are coming out trying to make sure it doesn’t happen on them” - Steph Curry acknowledges his opponents have given him a hard time while chasing Ray Allen’s 3-point record

Steph Curry is well aware that the last three teams he has faced off against have made it difficult for him to get to Ray Allen's three-point shooting record. The Golden State Warriors talisman addressed this fact in an interview after he failed to cross the historic landmark in the Dubs' recent match against the Indiana Pacers.

Curry knocked down five triples against the Pacers on Monday and needs only two more to break Allen's three-point shooting record. There has been optimism about the 33-year-old's chances of achieving the feat in each of his last three games. However, that never happened.

Here's what Steph Curry had to say about it on Monday (via 95.7 The Game):

"Yeah I mean I hear a little bit of everything. I saw Joel [Embiid], what he said postgame... I know teams are coming out, trying to make sure it doesn't happen to them, especially if it's making ten or 16 or seven, whatever it is."

After his team squared off against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Joel Embiid of the 76ers said that he wasn't going to let Steph Curry break the record in Philadelphia.

“That was not happening on my court, there's no way! That was not happening in Philly, this is my city!”



Steph Curry has the golden opportunity to make history at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday

The New York Knicks' home court, Madison Square Garden

Steph Curry has the opportunity to become the NBA's official three-point king in his next game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors superstar is just two threes away from breaking Ray Allen's record and is likely to make history at the 'Mecca of Basketball.'

STEPH CURRY in the win



26 Points

8/20 Shooting

5/15 Threes

6 Rebounds

6 Assists

7 Turnovers



Needs 2 3PTS to break Ray Allen's record

Next Game: Knicks at MSG tomorrow

Needs 2 3PTS to break Ray Allen's record

Next Game: Knicks at MSG tomorrow

It's only fitting for him to make history in an arena where almost every great player has recorded a notable achievement. NBA fans, media and players around the league have all been eagerly waiting for him to achieve the feat.

Steph Curry will look to get the pressure off his chest as soon as possible and guide the Warriors to another win.

The Dubs have easily been the best team so far this campaign, thanks to an MVP-caliber year from Curry. The two-time MVP is averaging 27 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest thus far. He is also making a career-high 5.4 threes per game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh