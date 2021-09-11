"I didn't know he could do that": Boston Celtics sophomore Aaron Nesmith receives rave reviews from NBA scouts

The Boston Celtics picked Aaron Nesmith as the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and the sophomore wing has been receiving rave reviews regarding his overall presence on the floor. It is refreshing to note that the accolades go way beyond just his shooting prowess.

Per Scout's View on Celtics Blog:

Former Scout 1: “The surprise of his rookie year was his rebounding. I didn’t know he could do that. His timing was really good on the offensive glass. We knew he’d shoot it. He’s always been a shooter. I guess my questions now are: Can he do it off screens better? Is he a spot-up only guy? What about off the bounce? If he can do those things better, you’ve got a real player.”

Before joining the Boston Celtics, the 21-year-old played played for Vanderbilt and averaged 23 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.2 percent from three-point range.

Adjusting to the speed and demands of the NBA is never easy, but Aaron Nesmith's love for the game helps him stay focused and prepared. pic.twitter.com/mBdbE5q4Os — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 17, 2021

Nesmith went down with an unfortunate right foot injury which saw him miss considerable time during his collegiate career.

How Aaron Nesmith can help the Boston Celtics next season

Nesmith needs to work on his off-screen movements.

Despite going down with an injury against Auburn, the Boston Celtics shooting guard was the fifth-leading scorer in the NCAA Division I. What's even more interesting is that he averaged the most points by a Vanderbilt player since Tom Hagan, who held the record since the 1968–1969 season.

The Boston Celtics select AARON NESMITH... maybe the best shooter in the draft 💦 @aaronnesmith24 (via @VandyMBB)pic.twitter.com/o11DBPUULZ — Overtime (@overtime) November 19, 2020

During his rookie year with the Boston Celtics, Nesmith came off the bench to average 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds, on 37% shooting from downtown. All of this while getting under 15 minutes per game on average.

He doesn't have superhuman leaps and is not a dazzling ball handler. But if the former Vanderbilt star could work on his off-the-dribble game and come off screens more fluidly, he could soon see an increased role with the Boston Celtics.

Also Read

When stars like Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart were unavailable, Coach Brad Stevens would often trust Nesmith with valuable minutes. The youngster posted multiple career-highs and was instrumental in a winning effort against Charlote Hornets via his 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar