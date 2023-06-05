"I didn't know that" - Kyle Lowry is stunned to learn Nikola Jokic had 41 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat did their best to contain the nearly unstoppable two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Despite Miami’s best efforts, he still had 41 points on 16-28 shooting.

When ESPN’s Mike Greenberg informed Lowry about Jokic’s total output, the former All-Star point guard was hilariously stunned (via James Burnes):

"Did he? S**t. I ain't gonna lie, I didn't know that."

Perhaps, the Miami Heat didn’t notice Nikola Jokic’s impact in Game 2 as much as they did in Game 3. Erik Spoelstra’s adjustments may have worked as intended, which was why the Heat thought the two-time MVP wasn’t as productive.

Although Jokic piled up the points, including 18 in a dazzling fourth quarter, the Heat were in the thick of the game. Miami went down by as many as 15 in the second quarter but withstood the Nuggets blistering counter-attack.

Unlike in Game 1 where the Heat allowed Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray to a hot start, Game 2 was the opposite. They forced Jokic to be more aggressive with his shots which resulted in several Nuggets players failing to get their rhythm out of the gates.

Kyle Lowry explained to Greenberg what the Heat did differently as their adjustment:

“Force and physicality. Not letting them get easy baskets on the cuts. I think in Game 1, Aaron Gordon stood out with 12 points in the paint and we weren’t as aggressive. We let them cut everywhere. Tonight, there were a little bit more body on, making sure they were going over the top.

Miami’s concerted effort to go bigger and be more aggressive on defense helped contain Nikola Jokic to just four assists in Game 2. He had already had 10 in the first half in the series opener and finished with 14, an NBA Finals debut record.

Jokic’s passing is just contagious. He gets everyone involved and the Nuggets are deadlier when several have their flow on offense. They did get their usual rhythm but they didn’t have it for most of the game.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shut down comments about turning Nikola Jokic into just a pure scorer or passer

Nikola Jokic’s 41 points didn’t jump out of the score box for many reporters. What stood was his four assists, which were 10 less than what he dished out in the series opener.

When Ramona Shelburne asked Erik Spoelstra about this strategy, the multi-titled coach bristled with annoyance at this idea (via CJ Fogler):

“That’s ridiculous! That’s the untrained eye that says something like that. This guy’s an incredible player. Twice in two seasons, he’s been the best player on this planet.

"You can’t just say, ‘Oh, make him a scorer.’ That’s not how they play. They have so many different actions that just get you compromised. We have to focus on what we do.

The Miami Heat handed the Denver Nuggets their first home loss in 10 games in the playoffs and have stolen home-court edge. They’ll likely stick to what worked for them. It’ll be interesting to see how the Nuggets will adjust to how the Heat have defended Jokic.

