“I know there’s a lot of coaches that would love to be in my shoes” - Steve Kerr talks about coaching Steph Curry amidst Curry's record-breaking season

The sporting world was buzzing as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made history Tuesday by breaking the NBA record for 3-pointers, surpassing legendary sharpshooter Ray Allen in the process.

His coach, Steve Kerr, has had a front-row seat since 2014, and the moment, the memories and the magic have never been lost on him.

Speaking on "95.7 The Game," Kerr talked about the player Curry has become and how he feels "blessed" to have been able to coach him.

"I think we've been a really good fit together in terms of the way we both see the game and the way we feel about how it should be played. I know there's a lot of coaches who would love to be in my shoes."

It's been a remarkable career for the superstar, who still should have plenty of years left to improve his legacy. He turns 34 in March.

Although Curry has developed into a star, he didn't experience success on the biggest stage until the Warriors brought in Kerr in 2014.

The two have been a great match, as they've been responsible for three championships and five NBA Finals appearances for Golden State.

Before the Warriors hired Kerr, Curry was on his way to becoming an exciting guard, and they looked like a team on the rise. Once Kerr was brought in, the Warriors quickly found a new groove and level, and the rest has been history. The two have gone on to develop great chemistry.

Kerr is an NBA veteran who was known for his outside shooting and intelligence as a player. He played for some of the top basketball minds, especially Phil Jackson of the Chicago Bulls and Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs. He won three NBA titles with Jackson and then another two with Popovich.

It's no surprise to see Kerr and Curry have formed a special relationship.

Curry has become one of the most unique players in the game with his ability to move off the ball and give defenses nightmares with his limitless range.

Throughout the interview, Kerr brought up the fact that Curry isn't just special with his play off the court, but he carries himself in a way the rest of his teammates can admire. For a coach who has one of the top players in the NBA, a historic player like Curry makes the job easier. And Kerr knows Curry also has a work ethic and character that demonstrates leadership to the rest of the team.

For a Golden State team (23-5) that has the NBA's best record, Kerr and Curry seem motivated to add another chapter or more to their legacy.

