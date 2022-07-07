"I know how to turn it down and then turn it back up for next year" - Steph Curry says he’s not worried about turning 35 next year, says he understands the pace in the league

Steph Curry is one of the best players in the world. He'll turn 35 in March, but he's not worried about it. The Golden State Warriors superstar understands the pace of the league, and he hopes to be alright for his 14th season.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Curry said that he's still on a high three weeks after winning the 2022 championship. The four-time champion cannot shake off the winning feeling because of the people who have congratulated him daily.

"I'm still on an emotional ride, 100%," Curry said. "Anytime you see a highlight or anybody says, 'Congratulations,' you still kind of have the competitive juices flowing. I like that feeling. I missed it."

Curry also spoke about his preparations for the upcoming season. The NBA offseason will only be three months compared to last year's five. He's not worried about being on the wrong side of 30, as the Warriors are managing the loan on the two-time MVP.

"It's a slow drip. I understand the pace," Curry said. "I've been around for 13 years. I know how to turn it down and then turn it back up for next year."

"Chef" Curry played in just 64 regular-season games last year. He missed a bulk of games towards the end of the season due to a foot injury. He returned just in time for the postseason, where he averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr thinks his superstar could replicate his success next season. He told reporters (h/t NBC Sports) after winning the title three weeks ago that Curry will be the same as he gets older. It's because he'll have more rest in-between playoff games.

"In the playoffs, when you get time to rest at 34, 35, 36, there's no reason why he can't continue to have playoff runs like this," Kerr said. "But it's all out there for him, and we know he's going to work for it. It's fun to just be a part of it."

Steph Curry to participate in 2022 American Century Championship

Steph Curry at the American Century Championship - Final Round

Steph Curry will be one of 87 participants at the 2022 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. Golf has been one of Curry's passions besides basketball. He has finished in fourth place in the event three times, with the latest being in 2020. He finished ninth last year.

"I'm very competitive, but I'm also going to stay in the moment and enjoy it," Curry told the SF Chronicle. "That's one thing I've learned being around here long enough — just enjoy every day."

Curry will take on his father, Dell, and younger brother, Seth. The Currys are among the NBA stars who will participate in the tournament.

They'll be joined by Alex Caruso, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Lowry, Vince Carter, Charles Barkley and defending champion Vinny Del Negro.

