“I know that we will do it” – Jimmy Butler confident that the Miami Heat will proceed to the NBA finals

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were dealt a heartbreaking defeat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, even in the face of adversity with the series heading back to Boston, Butler remains confident in his team's ability to win.

The Miami Heat came away with a 103-104 loss in Game 6. After a brutal battle from the second-quarter onwards, the Heat lost the game in a matter of moments.

With a one point lead, Miami simply had to defend with everything on the line in the final possession. The Heat did a great job of blowing up the play and forcing Marcus Smart to throw up a prayer.

Everything went right for the Heat until this point. Smart missed the shot and it veered left. What went wrong was that no one from Miami put a body on the inbounder, Derrick White.

White crashed the glass, secured the ball and tipped it up with 0.2 seconds left on the clock. In a matter of moments, the Heat lost the game.

Such a loss is undoubtedly heartrbreaking. However, Jimmy Butler remained stay confident in his team's ability to close things out in Game 7. He said:

"I believe you’re going to get the same test until you pass it. I swear. We were in the same position last year. We can do it. I know that we will do it. We’ve got to go on the road and win in a very tough environment, but we’re capable of it, so let’s get busy."

Jimmy Butler may be tapering off

Jimmy Butler has arguably been the best player in this season's playoffs. However, after a long run through the East, the Miami Heat superstar may finally be tapering off.

Butler put up a team-high 24 points on Saturday night. He also had a near triple-double with 11 rebounds and eight assists in 47 minutes. Unfortunately, he shot a horrendous 5-21 from the field, which had an adverse impact on Miami's overall offense.

He did a lot of things right down the stretch. Butler even secured the lead by making three absolutely crucial free-throws in the final seconds of the game. However, the shot by White caught everyone off-guard.

Butler has developed a penchant for big performances in big games. But heading to Boston with virtually no momentum on their side, the Heat face an insurmountable challenge ahead of them.

