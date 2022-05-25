"I don't know where we'd be without him defensively, with his work on Luka" - Steve Kerr believes trading for former No. 1 overall pick has been key to Warriors' postseason success

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr showered praise on Andrew Wiggins after they took a 3-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. He believes they would not have been so successful in the playoffs if Wiggins wasn't on their team.

Kerr spoke highly about his All-Star forward ahead of Game 4 and lauded his defense on Luka Doncic. In a press conference, he said:

"Wiggs has just been so good. He's gotten so much better over the last couple of years. He's a perfect fit next to our guys. I don't know where we'd be without him defensively, with his work on Luka and every other top wing that we have to face. He's just been brilliant."

Andrew Wiggins has been the secret sauce for the Golden State Warriors' recipe for success in the postseason, especially against the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks. He guards Doncic at 94 feet and wears him down on the offensive end.

On the defensive end, he makes the 23-year-old work hard as he attacks Doncic with his speed and athleticism. It has exposed Luka Doncic's defensive liabilities and Wiggins' prowess on that end has been huge.

"I think he's playing the best basketball of his life right now and we absolutely need it going against Luka Doncic."



Andrew Wiggins is the primary defender for the majority of the possessions when Luka Doncic has the ball. Even if he doesn't start the possession on Doncic, he switches onto him immediately before Dallas can run any offensive action.

He hasn't exactly held Doncic to low point totals, but has worn him down and made life hard for every bucket.

Steve Kerr praises Warriors GM Bob Myers for the Andrew Wiggins trade

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors high-fives Steph Curry and Jordan Poole during Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Andrew Wiggins was acquired in the 2019 offseason after Kevin Durant departed for the Brooklyn Nets.

It led to a complete rebuild around the team's core three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. They lost a lot of players that summer, and the front office needed to make some serious moves to ensure they remained competitive.

Head coach Steve Kerr praised general manager Bob Myers for his decision and foresight to trade for Andrew Wiggins. They traded D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves in exchange for Wiggins and the trade has worked out incredibly well for the Warriors. Kerr continued in the press conference:

"Bob's amazing and he's just so great to work with on a day-to-day basis. ... I think the Wiggins trade is the key to all of this. I've said it many times probably, but we lost so many wing defenders after the '19 season. Andre, Shaun Livingston, Kevin, Klay with the injury.

"Our whole wing core was wiped out defensively. And so the Wiggins trade allowed us to start to rebuild that wing defense. ... I think that move was kinda the key move that Bob and the front office made to get us back to having a playoff-ready roster."

Andre Iguodala left for Miami, Kevin Durant departed for Brooklyn, Shaun Livingston retired and Klay Thompson entered rehab for his torn ACL. After five straight NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors suddenly entered a new phase of rebuilding, trades and acquisitions.

GM Bob Myers and his staff handled it perfectly, though. Not only did they trade for Wiggins, but they also invested in youth and drafted three excellent players - Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

The coaching staff, meanwhile, spent time in the development of Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney. They are now eyeing their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

