"I know what you’re gonna ask” - Nikola Jokic hilariously leads his own postgame interview

Throughout his career, Nikola Jokic has proven to be a different kind of superstar. While he is one of the top players in basketball today, his personality is much different than what fans are accustomed to seeing. This was on full display following the Denver Nuggets' most recent win.

After a 134-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Nikola Jokic took the podium for his postgame media availability. In an attempt to save time, he decided to run the entire presser on his own. Jokic felt like he knew what was going to be asked, so he saved the reporters some time.

"Actually, I can just talk because I know what you're gonna ask," Jokic said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-time MVP went through a series of topics, the first being rookie Julian Strawther. In 19 minutes off the bench, he finished with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the floor. Nikola Jokic also mentioned Collin Gillespie, who played 16 minutes in the win.

During his one-man press conference, you can hear people in the background laughing as he breaks down a series of topics. When he finished, he laughed and asked if he covered everything they wanted to discuss.

Nikola Jokic makes history in win vs. Pelicans

While Nikola Jokic took the time to shout out some younger players, he was the main standout in the Denver Nuggets' win over New Orleans. Along with posting a triple-double in the 20-point comeback, he moved farther up an all-time list.

In 36 minutes of action, Jokic recorded 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. This was the 107th triple-double of his career, moving him up to fourth on the all-time list.

Heading into the game, Jokic was tied with LeBron James and Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd with 106 triple-doubles. Following his dominant outing against the Pelicans, he now holds sole possesion of the No. 4 spot.

Looking ahead, Jokic still has a ways to go en route to approaching the top spot all-time. Sitting at No. 3 is LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson with 138. After that, it is Oscar Robertson with 181 and LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook with 198 and counting.

Jokic's all-around game at the center position is what makes him such a generational talent. Outside of him, the only other big man who cracks the top ten in triple-doubles is Wilt Chamberlain with 78.

Over the past three years, Jokic has averaged nearly a triple-double each season. That said, it's possible he jumps another spot up this list before the year is over.