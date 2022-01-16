“I am not Kobe Bryant” - Devin Booker asks people to stop comparing him to Kobe Bryant as he receives criticism for his interaction with the Toronto Raptors mascot

It is no secret that Devin Booker idolizes Kobe Bryant. But the Phoenix Suns shooting guard has asked fans several times to stop the comparisons between him and his idol.

The Suns are currently sitting atop the Western Conference standings with a 32-9 record, thanks to Devin Booker's steady production. He has led the charge for the team and has been a very dependable scorer.

After their comfortable 112-94 win last night against the Indiana Pacers, Booker was asked how he felt about trolling on social media following an interesting encounter with the Raptors mascot in Toronto.

The arena was quiet as no fans were allowed inside. While at the line taking free throws, Booker took exception to the mascot who was trying to distract him and asked the referees to make him stop.

Fans went at him on social media for that and Suns reporter Kellann Olson had a chance to ask him about the incident after their win against the Pacers. In response, Booker talked about how much he loves social media, with the only thing bugging him being the constant comparisons to Bryant.

"Imma sound off on the situation. I just talk about putting things in perspective. I'm really enjoying this, and I've always enjoyed social media. I check it daily, and when they're saying good things about me I don't get too high I don't get too low on it. The only problem I have is people still comparing me to Kobe Bryant when I told them in the playoffs, 'stop bringing up Mamba mentality.' I'm inspired by Kobe Bryant and Mamba mentality but I am not Kobe Bryant. And people are out here yelling mamba mentality from the Mamba's house. I'll leave you with that."

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson I asked Devin Booker about the hate he got online for the fun with The Raptor.



Only problem he has with the online discourse is being compared to Kobe Bryant or hearing Mamba Mentality attached to him.



"I'm inspired by Kobe Bryant and Mamba Mentality but I am not Kobe Bryant." I asked Devin Booker about the hate he got online for the fun with The Raptor.Only problem he has with the online discourse is being compared to Kobe Bryant or hearing Mamba Mentality attached to him."I'm inspired by Kobe Bryant and Mamba Mentality but I am not Kobe Bryant." https://t.co/cigcypZSCq

Booker's admiration for the NBA legend is unmatched and fans believe he is fueled by the same mentality that made Bryant pursue wins every single night. And even as his hunger and drive are visible, Booker continues to state that he is not Bryant.

How has Devin Booker performed so far this season?

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass around John Konchar #46 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Although the Suns have a lot of talent and one of the game's high IQ guys in Chris Paul, Devin Booker has been the difference. Paul's arrival has made the game easier for Booker and he is no longer expected to carry the team single-handedly.

Last season, the Phoenix Suns reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 but could not overcome the Milwaukee Bucks. Nonetheless, the team has been playing with the same ferocity this season with Booker leading the charge.

Also Read Article Continues below

Booker has continued to score at an efficient clip, averaging 23.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Although they may not always be seen as favorites to win the championship, the team looks good enough to make a deep run at the title.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra