“I learned how great of a host she is” - Steph Curry and wife Ayesha open up about their celebrity couple game show "About Last Night"

Steph Curry is coming out of his comfort zone to enter the entertainment industry and join his wife Ayesha. The Currys are the new hosts of HBO Max's new game show 'About Last Night'.

In an interview with NBC News, Steph and Ayesha discussed the experience of hosting their own show. It was nothing new for Ayesha, who has hosted a variety of cooking shows before. However, it was different, as her husband was involved, as well as other celebrity couples.

"I think we learned just how similar relationships are. It was nice to have those moments where you think you’re doing something wrong or, like, something’s weird about yourselves and everybody’s like, 'No, we do that, too.' It was also really cool to have the reassurance that we know each other really well," Ayesha said.

The new reality series #AboutLastNight is coming to HBO Max on February 10.

Steph Curry had much appreciation for how his wife handled their new game show. He even joked that he had it easy, as he only had to crack some jokes, make people laugh and get the guests drunk.

"I learned how great of a host she is. She was nervous and anxious about filling that role, but she made everyone feel comfortable, right at home. I had the easy job of bringing some fun and comedy, obviously pouring some drinks," Curry said.

"About Last Night" will have eight episodes in total in its first season, with three celebrity couples as guests every episode. Guest couples, including the Currys, will play uncensored relationship trivia and games.

Steph Curry scores 16 points in Golden State Warriors' loss to Utah Jazz

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors' nine-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday night by the Utah Jazz. The Warriors could not get their offense going against the tough Jazz defense. Golden State shot just 35.9% from the field as a team.

Steph Curry was limited to just 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting. He was without his Splash brother Klay Thompson, who was rested due to the team's schedule of back-to-back games. Jordan Poole started in Thompson's place, and put up 18 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Warriors were also without Draymond Green, who is expected to be out till the All-Star break due to a back injury. Meanwhile, the Jazz proved their doubters wrong, as they finally registered a statement win during the prolonged absence of Rudy Gobert.

Hassan Whiteside had seven blocks against the Warriors, with Bojan Bogdanovic leading the way at the offensive end. Bogdanovic ended the night with 23 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 14.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are back at home on Thursday night to welcome the New York Knicks. They will then face the struggling LA Lakers on February 12.

