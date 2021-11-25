"I let him dunk on me before the game and I yell KAT's name" - Stephen Curry reveals he continues to poke fun at Andrew Wiggins for his poster dunk on Karl-Anthony Towns

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry are now on a five-game winning streak, with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. They extended their NBA-best record to 16-2 before another home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In a post-game interview after the Warriors’ win, Stephen Curry was appreciative of the efforts of everybody on the roster. When asked if he saw through his promise to send Andrew Wiggins' highlight dunk over KAT to his teammate, Curry had a very interesting answer.

Here’s what the reigning scoring champ had to say about that plan (via Warriors on NBCS):

“The photo hasn’t happened, but I let him [Wiggins] dunk on me in the locker room before the game and I yell out KAT’s name. It’s pretty good.”

Stephen Curry previously joked about sending photo highlights of Andrew Wiggins’ dunk over Karl-Anthony Towns to get his teammate juiced up before games. The two-time MVP has apparently failed those messages but has done the next best thing possible.

There has been a significant improvement in Wiggins’ performance after his spectacular game against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and buddy KAT.

He also scored his highest scoring total this season in that game with 35 points. Steph Curry has certainly taken note of it, which was the reason for the needling.

Here are Andrew Wiggins’ averages before and after the Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Time Frame Scoring Rebounding Assists Before Minnesota Timberwolves game 15.6 4 1.4 After Minnesota Timberwolves game 23.4 4.5 1.5

Wiggins' locker room ritual of dunking over Steph Curry may continue if that is what it takes to get the 26-year old to get going.

Will Andrew Wiggins’ role and scoring drop when Klay Thompson comes back?

A healthy Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins' current form make will only make the Warriors even more fearsome. [Photo: San Franciso Chronicle]

Stephen Curry can’t have too many good players around him for another run at the NBA championship. The Golden State Warriors’ mantra has always been “strength in numbers,” particularly in their title-winning seasons.

Klay Thompson is not expected to be the Klay of old right off the bat. Andrew Wiggins’ talents and experience will be invaluable in allowing the former All-Star shooting guard to ease back into the flow of the game. Wiggins’ role and scoring are not expected to drop when the other half of the Splash Bros. takes the court this year.

Andrew Wiggins’ production has never been about his role. It’s always been about how dedicated and focused he is on the job. Head coach Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry have both mentioned that having more responsibility on his shoulders has allowed Wiggins to show his awesome talents.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “I think something triggered him after the Minnesota game. He’s held himself accountable.” Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: “I think something triggered him after the Minnesota game. He’s held himself accountable.”

With a full complement of the roster, the Golden State Warriors’ Death Lineup could finally see minutes on the court this year. Stephen Curry, of course, will head the attack while Draymond Green directs the defense. Klay Thompson can take on his usual role with Andrew Wiggins taking Kevin Durant’s old part.

Stephen Curry and the 16-2 Golden State Warriors can’t wait to finally see this lineup on the floor at some point.

Edited by Parimal