“I lied”: Draymond Green admits incorrect DPOY favorite, reveals his new pick for honors

Draymond Green did a 180 on Victor Wembanyama's Defensive Player of the Year chances, admitting he was wrong. Now, Green believes the Spurs 7-foot-4 rookie is a legitimate contender to take home the award.

Earlier this month, Green weighed in on Victor Wembanyama's Defensive Player of the Year chances on his podcast.

The outspoken Warriors’ star was firm in his view, citing Spurs' poor defensive record despite the rookie putting up incredible numbers.

“I don't think you can give that award to somebody who's on 24th best defense in the league," he said.

However, now the tide seems to have changed, as Draymond Green is singing a different tune to the one he belted out recently.

This comes after a strong showing by Wembanyama against the Warriors on Sunday, where he racked up four steals and three blocks despite the Spurs' 117-113 loss.

During Wednesday's episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time NBA champion said:

“I know I said on here a little while back that Wemby should not be the Defensive Player of the Year, and I lied,” Green said.

“Wemby should be the Defensive Player of the Year because he is that amazing – defensively. The way he impacts the game on the defensive end, whether it’s off the ball, on the ball, it’s a problem," Green added. "I don't know what lab he was created in, but I need to go create me a son in that lab."

The comments are undeniably flattering and will go down very well at Spurs HQ.

Draymond Green aims to shatter Rockets' playoff hopes

Warriors forward Draymond Green has vowed to shatter the Houston Rockets' playoff ambitions when they face each other at the Chase Center on Thursday.

With the Rockets on a losing streak, Green sees tomorrow's matchup as a chance to extinguish their playoff dreams, as he declared on his podcast.

“The Rockets coming out to play. They have lost a couple in a row and they are four games behind with seven games left. If my math serves me correctly, tomorrow will be an opportunity to end their season and their playoff hopes,” Green said.

Green has been oozing confidence in the build-up and perhaps that is to be expected considering his recent performance against the Spurs where he scored 21 points, 11 assists, and secured a remarkable six steals and as many rebounds, so hosting in his territory holds no fears. However, to do that, he knows his team must triumph on Thursday.