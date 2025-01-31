"I light his a** up"- Comedian Michael Blackson exposes Ben Simmons for sneaking into his GF's DMs

When Ben Simmons was a rookie in the NBA, he and comedian Michael Blackson built a friendship. During Thursday's episode of "The Art of Dialogue," Blackson opened up on the falling out between them. As he explained, early in Simmons' career, they hung out and went to football games. He also shared that he would fly out to watch Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers play on the road.

However, that all changed when Simmons decided to sneak into the DM's of Blackson's girlfriend, Rada Darling, who he proposed to in 2021. Initially, Simmons made it seem like he was trying to buy a house and wanted Darling's input as a realtor.

Things then turned flirtatious, with Darling calling the three-time NBA all-star out for his flirting. Instead of apologizing or backtracking, Simmons reportedly downplayed his friendship with Blackson, leading to a major falling out between the two.

"She's a real estate agent, and he tried to use that trying to buy a house and trying to make a commission and he was using that as a way to communicate with her, which I don't mind," Blackson said. "I want her to make money.

"But that led to him trying to be flirtatious and trying to get at her, and then she's like, 'Ain't you Mike's friend?' And he's like, 'Oh we ain't that real.' I lost respect for him. (I'll) light his a** up."

"He did it again" - Michael Blackson calls out Ben Simmons for trying to sneak into his girlfriend's DMs not once, but twice

According to Michael Blackson, the incident with Ben Simmons sliding to the DMs of his girlfriend wasn't a one-time thing. After the first time, Rada Darling told Blackson that he was flirting with her.

While Blackson said that he was initially in disbelief, Simmons slid into his girlfriend's DMs again on a separate occasion that solidified their falling out.

"I could see if he didn't know was my girl, but I introduced this to n***a my girl so I could see if he didn't know," Blackson said. "But I knew he knew because I introduced you to her. And then she reminded him, because when she saw him, she was like, 'Mike, I think he was in my DMs.'

"I'm like 'You tripping.' And then he went, did it again. And that's when I knew."

Simmons hasn't shared his side of the situation; however, the Nets forward is known for keeping a low profile off the court. It seems unlikely that Simmons will talk about it publicly.

