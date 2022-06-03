"I like our chances still" - Klay Thompson with a calm response after 4th quarter takeover from Boston Celtics sees Golden State lose Game 1 in NBA Finals, says "I'll be better" ahead of Game 2

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry looked like they were going to explode against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. They pushed the Golden State Warriors to a sizable 92-80 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The young and inexperienced Celtics, however, played with poise and character in the final 12 minutes of the game to shock the Warriors. Boston unloaded a 17-point explosion starting the last six minutes of Game 1 to flip a close game into a blowout.

Despite the painful loss, Klay Thompson and the Warriors are taking things in stride (via 95.7 The Game):

“I like our chances still.”

Postseason adversity is nothing new for the Golden State Warriors. They are now in their sixth NBA Finals stint in the past eight years. They have had some colossal battles on their way to winning three titles.

Losing Game 1, however, is a rarity for the Golden State Warriors. Following their loss to the Celtics, they are still 21-3 since 2015 when they opened a playoff series.

This video just never gets old



The last time the Warriors lost Game 1 of the Finals, they lost to the Fun Guy Kawhi Leonard 🖐This video just never gets old The last time the Warriors lost Game 1 of the Finals, they lost to the Fun Guy Kawhi Leonard 🖐This video just never gets old 😂https://t.co/JEC08ClsbE

Deep down, the Dubs would feel like they let one slip away. They were looking to take complete command of the game after their trademark third-quarter explosion. The Warriors know what they can do and will prove they can bounce back.

Here’s what Klay Thompson had to say for Game 2:

“We just got to be better… That was a tough loss. Especially the way we did lose.”

The Warriors’ Game 1 loss was their first home defeat in the postseason. They should still feel very comfortable tying the series when they resume action on Sunday.

Thompson, who just surpassed LeBron James for second place in most three-pointers made in the playoffs, missed a couple of open jumpers. Boston’s switching defense significantly improved in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors just couldn’t bury one during Boston’s backbreaking explosion.

Klay Thompson is one of the Golden State Warriors’ most clutch performers

The Splash Bros. lost their shooting touch in the fourth quarter of Game 1. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

There’s a reason why Shaquille O’Neal predicted Klay Thompson’s impact as the turning point of any series the Warriors are involved in. When “Killa Klay” gets in a rhythm, the Bay Area team is almost unstoppable.

The five-time All-Star earned his clutch reputation in Game 6 against Kevin Durant and the OKC Thunder in 2016. Thompson’s spectacular performance allowed the Warriors to tie the series after the Thunder grabbed a 3-1 lead.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



On this date in 2016, Game 6 KlayOn this date in 2016, @KlayThompson knocked down 11 threes in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals to lead the Dubs over OKC Game 6 KlayOn this date in 2016, @KlayThompson knocked down 11 threes in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals to lead the Dubs over OKC ☔️ https://t.co/0vWkXSwcUU

“Game 6 Klay” appeared a game earlier this season in the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The former three-point shoot-out king torched the Mavericks for 32 points to lead the Warriors to the NBA Finals.

Thompson and the Warriors know what they can do. The NBA can’t wait for Game 2 to see how Golden State will try to bounce back.

