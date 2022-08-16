"I don't like some of those corny dad jokes he do" - Former NBA champion asserts Giannis Antetokounmpo made a sly move by instigating Chicago Bulls rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently shared his interest in potentially playing with the Chicago Bulls in the future. The two-time MVP did mention that he is currently locked in with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, NBA analysts have come out and shared their opinions on the Greek Freak's comments.

Kendrick Perkins, a former player in the league, stated that Giannis Antetokounmpo is an intelligent individual. The 2008 NBA champion mentioned that Giannis' comments were an attempt by him to hold the franchise accountable. Speaking about the same on NBA Today, Perk said:

"I want to acknowledge Giannis and how intelligent he is, although I don't like some of those corny dad jokes he do, outside of that, Giannis is very very very intelligent on how he go about things." [sic]

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most humble stars in the game. He has a great relationship with the media, and his humorous way of engaging with them has earned him many admirers. Kendrick Perkins does not appear to be a big fan of his jokes, but besides that, he appreciates the Greek Freak's intelligence.

Jake Weinbach @JWeinbachNBA



Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis just did this to one of the best rim protectors in the league... Now that’s what you call dominance.Giannis Antetokounmpo. #NBAAllStar Giannis just did this to one of the best rim protectors in the league... Now that’s what you call dominance.Giannis Antetokounmpo. #NBAAllStar https://t.co/o7hQ1Vo0Pi

Perkins elaborated on his stance:

"He [Giannis] moves the needle off the court, and what he's doing is, 'Hey, Imma hold Milwaukee Bucks feet to the fire every single year to make sure they put the pieces around me to be able to compete for a championship.' I honestly believe Giannis is going to retire in a Bucks uniform, but what he's doing is, he's playing chess not checkers and I applaud him for that."

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the strongest teams in the NBA. With the likes of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo, they are bound to have a great campaign next season. The team also re-signed some of their other key players like Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton, which will give them further solidity.

PBA insider 🏀 @PBAinsider Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.



He also received the honor for October & November.



The Greek Freak has now won Eastern Conference Player of the Month in six of the last seven months.



Dominance. Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.He also received the honor for October & November.The Greek Freak has now won Eastern Conference Player of the Month in six of the last seven months.Dominance. https://t.co/3pdFPUYEqB

With Giannis set to remain with them for at least four more years, it is certain that the Bucks will compete for championships in the future. However, as far as his next destination is concerned, Antetokounmpo has never ruled out the possibility of a move away from Milwaukee.

Davide Chinellato @dchinellato



Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the perfect #NBA player, mixing old school paint dominance with modern positionless basketball. #Celtics haven’t found a way to stop him and #FearTheDeer are up 3-1. He’s been unstoppable in the Ws in Boston Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the perfect #NBA player, mixing old school paint dominance with modern positionless basketball. #Celtics haven’t found a way to stop him and #FearTheDeer are up 3-1. He’s been unstoppable in the Ws in Boston https://t.co/2dENZJqqph

How valuable is Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Milwaukee Bucks?

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as the biggest player for the Milwaukee Bucks in past few decades. He was drafted by them in 2013 and since then has grown from strength to strength each season. Having won two MVP trophies and made multiple All-Star and All-NBA appearances, he lifted the Bucks to NBA glory in 2021. It was the first time that the team had won the Larry O'Brien trophy in 50 years.

Antetokounmpo's performance in the 2021 NBA Finals was iconic. He averaged 35.2 PPG and 13.2 RPG and capped it all off with a historic 50-point performance in Game 6 to end the Bucks' championship drought.

A lot of rumors were linking him to other teams two seasons ago. However, the Bucks shut all talk down when they gave him a five-year $228 million extension in 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal