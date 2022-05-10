“I was like CP3 about to go to jail tonight.… My natural is gonna be to come up there and whoop your a**” - Marcus Spears on the incident involving Chris Paul’s family in Dallas

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul made headlines for the wrong reasons in Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. The point guard was involved in a verbal altercation with a fan and had more fouls than points.

On the podcast "Swagu and Perk," former NFL star Marcus Spears and NBA champion Kendrick Perkins gave their two cents on the incident. Spears believed that Paul might have gotten into a fight with the fan had he not been held back by security. Spears said:

"When I first heard that somebody put his hands on him, mama, I was like CP3 about to go to jail tonight. You know how simple that is for us, bro. You put your hands on my mama or my wife, we squabbling.

"I don't have to think about nothing. My natural is gonna be to come up there and whoop your ass. I don't have no eloquent speech to say."

According to reports, the young fan put his hands on Paul's mother and his wife was also pushed. The Dallas Mavericks soon released a statement saying that they will be taking action against them.

There have been numerous instances in recent years of verbal altercations between fans and players. Plenty of fans inside the arena have been accused of racism and have been thrown out of games.

Will Chris Paul lead his team past the Dallas Mavericks?

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns.

With plenty of superstars on display such as Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks series could go the distance.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA



— Chris Paul to a Mavs fan who is presumed to have heckled his family



(via



"I'll see you later!"— Chris Paul to a Mavs fan who is presumed to have heckled his family(via @DallasTexasTV "I'll see you later!"— Chris Paul to a Mavs fan who is presumed to have heckled his family(via @DallasTexasTV)https://t.co/z6uc6d5q6b

Both teams have held home court thus far, after the Suns looked like they would run away with the series after the first two games.

However, Dallas reeled them back with excellent shooting performances in Games 3 and 4. They will continue to rely on their ability to make shots from the perimeter in Game 5 as they seek a surprise series lead.

To stop the Mavericks, the Suns defense will need to get a grip on Luka Doncic, the orchestrator for Dallas. They must also continue to exploit their lack of defense inside the arc as Dallas lacks a true rim protector.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Chris Paul became the first player with 20 points on 90% shooting in multiple halves over the last 25 postseasons.



Both have come this postseason. Chris Paul became the first player with 20 points on 90% shooting in multiple halves over the last 25 postseasons. Both have come this postseason. https://t.co/9Jzte7xlmn

The Mavericks, in turn, will need to stop Devin Booker and Chris Paul. That's because either player could explode without notice.

That, coupled with the surrounding pieces on the Suns roster and coach Monty Williams' ability to make changes in-game, makes the Suns heavy favorites to win the series.

Nevertheless, a fascinating series has ensued between the two Western Conference powerhouses.

Edited by Adam Dickson