"I like fanbases that give a f**k" - JJ Redick Gets Brutally Honest on Backlash From Lakers Fans Post-Warriors Loss Fueled Bounce Back vs T’Wolves

The LA Lakers lost their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, much to the ire of their fan base. They bounced back with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and coach JJ Redick got brutally honest on the backlash received following the loss to the Dubs.Coach Redick expressed his admiration for the team’s fan base. However, he acknowledged that while their intensity may often lead to overreactions and criticism, it doesn’t affect him or the team.&quot;I have great respect for fan bases that care,” coach JJ Redick said. “I've already been warned by the NBA I'm not allowed to use cuss words in here, but I like fan bases that give a f***. They care. And so I appreciate it. I'm well aware the angst exists and there's an overreaction to everything.”“I've been in the NBA long enough to know that it exists with fan bases that care as much as the Lakers fan base do,” he added. “But it didn't change or affect, I don't think, me or the group at all in terms of our preparation for this game.”Los Angeles angered their fan base after the 119-109 home loss to the Warriors in their season opener. They caused 19 turnovers and shot 25% from the 3-point line.Against Minnesota on Friday, they responded with a 128-110 win. Their 3-point shooting improved to 41.4%. Doncic led with 49 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.JJ Redick the Lakers’ improved third quarter performance against T-WolvesThe Lakers have struggled during the third quarter in recent games. Against the Warriors they trailed by 11 points after the third quarter, a momentum to their 10-point win. They showed improvements against the Timberwolves and Coach JJ acknowledged this during his postgame press conference.“There were no basketball adjustments. It was a halftime routine adjustment, that’s all,” Redick said. “They called the first time out, I think, for the first time in Lakers history. The other team called the first time out in the third quarter. We had a nice alright with the group, yeah, we did it! Maybe that’s the blueprint, just the coaches changing the routine a little bit.”Next for Los Angeles is a game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.