"I like getting up every day and doing this s**t" – NBA MVP candidate Kevin Durant opens up about his love of basketball

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have cemented themselves as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The superstar forward has been a dominant and sensational force and has found himself at the center of any MVP discussions.

Can the team keep up this momentum? Although the Nets have lost two consecutive games for the first time, Brooklyn (23-11) has been one of the most impressive teams throughout the first half of the season. The amazing play of "The Slim Reaper" has been a major reason why.

In the latest episode of "The ETCs" podcast, Durant talked about a number of aspects of the NBA, including the grind of the season and how his love for the game has continued to grow. Durant talked about how he thinks that while some think the NBA can be a physical grind, the mental aspect of the season can be challenging as well.

"But when you play for six- to eight-month seasons, how long can you mentally take being at the top of your game?" Durant said.

Durant then talked about how he feels the mental grind is more challenging than some might expect. Durant talked about how he believes if his body stays up, then his mind will be ready to go for the playoffs.

"So, as long as my mind stays in it, I like getting up every day and doing this s**t," Durant said.

Kevin Durant impressing on the court

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

Although Kevin Durant is one of the most popular basketball personalities in the world, he has continued to show a desire to be one of the league's top players. The lengthy forward has become one of the greatest scoring forwards to ever step foot on a court with his dangerous combination of offensive weaponry, including his outside shooting range.

Durant has shone with his performances this year, clearly one of the top players in the NBA. He averages a league-leading 29.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 52.2%, including 37.9% from 3-point range.

Durant, 33, has logged 37.1 minutes per game – his highest average since 2013-14. That year, when Durant was 25, he averaged 38.5 mpg, led the NBA in scoring (32.0 ppg) and was named MVP.

With the Nets one of the top contenders in the East, it's going to be fascinating to see if he can carry Brooklyn to an NBA Finals appearance.

