"I was like, 'He needs to give me a break'" - $53,827,872 Lakers rising star recalls LeBron James’ brutal criticism in rookie season

There are not many players LeBron James easily trusts on the basketball court. Lakers rising star Austin Reaves was one of the rare exceptions. Despite joining the team as an undrafted rookie in 2021 on a two-way contract and playing a sporadic role, James believed in Reaves' ability to become a key contributor to his team.

Fast forward four years, Reaves has made a $53,827,872 four-year deal seem like a bargain after solidifying himself as the third-best player on the Lakers. He also displayed that he can fill the shoes of a No. 1 or 2 option when the team's stars have been unavailable or can't get going.

In an excerpt from NBA.com on Friday, Reaves credited James for growth. However, James' encouragement wasn't always soft. Reaves recalled how the four-time MVP was behind him incessantly during his rookie season, saying:

"I'll give Bron credit. Ever since day one, I remember my rookie year, he was on my ass for a two-week stretch, and I was getting frustrated. I would mess up in games, and he would critique me a lot."

Reaves couldn't take it after a point and even complained about it to the Lakers' former player developmental and assistant coach, Phil Handy.

"I got real frustrated because I felt like he just kept coming after me," Reaves said. "Kept coming after me. But not in a bad way—he just wanted me to be better. I went to Phil Handy, and I was like, 'He needs to give me a break, I’m still learning.' And he was like, 'The only reason he's on you like that is because he believes in you.'"

LeBron James seemingly envisioned what everyone is seeing from Austin Reaves today. With career highs of 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals, the 26-year-old guard has become a centerpiece of the Lakers long coveted as a third option in their two-star model.

Austin Reaves calls out LeBron James' critics

LeBron James stunned everyone on Thursday after dropping a 40-bomb on the Portland Trail Blazers and leading the LA Lakers to a 110-102 win on the road. It was a tough matchup, considering the Trail Blazers, who had the home support and the motivation to snap a three-game losing streak, pushed the Lakers to their limit on the second night of a back-to-back.

However, a 40-year-old James reminded them about his longevity with his heroics, logging 38 minutes while managing a foot injury. After his stellar outing, Austin Reaves, who had 32 points and seven assists, boldly called out his veteran star's critics, saying:

"He really don't have anything else to prove, and if people say he does then they're Jordan fans."

The age-old debate "GOAT" debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan remains alive to this date. Both fanbases have gone the distance to make questionable claims about the legends.

However, Austin Reaves ensured the ones speaking against James weren't escaping the criticism from his end for their takes.

