"I like JJ a little more now": Austin Reaves gushes over JJ Redick after getting compared to 3x 6MOTY

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick compared guard Austin Reaves to former NBA player Jamal Crawford, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner, on Sunday. Redick said he saw a new wrinkle in AR’s game in training camp. The coach explained that Reaves has become so “crafty” that he could draw fouls in different ways to put pressure on opposing defenses.When told about Redick’s praise in the postgame interview, Reaves responded (via Spectrum SportsNet):“Jamal Crawford was cold. … I haven’t heard that one, but I like JJ [Redick] a little more now.”JJ Redick noted that in one of their scrimmages, he saw Austin Reaves carve up their defense. The former NBA journeyman noticed that AR casually got to his spots wherever he wanted to go. Redick thought their defense might have been bad during practice, but remained confident in AR’s development.In the LA Lakers’ 126-116 win over the Golden State Warriors, Redick had to rely on the wily Reaves to guide the team. The combo guard tallied 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. He went 7-for-10, including 2-for-4 from deep, and added 5-for-6 shooting from the free-throw line.Jamal Crawford owned the NBA’s best handles. Even in the later years of his career, he remained an elusive and shifty guard who caused opponents problems. Redick played with Crawford before, so he could not help but make the comparison.Reaves initially gave reporters an incredulous look after hearing of Redick’s praise before showing his coach his appreciation.JJ Redick confirms Austin Reaves is “fine” after AR’s collision with Brandin PodziemskiThe noise inside Crypto.com Arena went down by a few decibels midway through the third quarter of the Warriors-Lakers game on Sunday. When Brandin Podziemski barreled his way into the paint, he collided with Austin Reaves, who got the brunt of the impact.Reaves limped after the contact and received treatment on the bench after the Lakers called a timeout. JJ Redick gave reporters an update on Reaves in the postgame interview:“He got kneed. … He got kneed in his lower leg muscle.”Luka Doncic, who sat on the bench while Austin Reaves received a massage, signaled that his teammate’s night was over. Redick responded by keeping AR on the bench as the Lakers closed out the game with a win.Laker Nation breathed a sigh of relief after Redick announced AR’s status. Already without LeBron James for at least a few weeks, the Lakers could not afford another injury to one of their stars.