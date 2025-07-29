"I like the Knicks": Luka Doncic makes his fondness for New York Knicks public with heartfelt shoutout to $156,549,124 star guard

Luka Doncic expressed his thoughts on the New York Knicks. Doncic was in attendance at Yankee Stadium for an MLB game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. The broadcasting team invited Luka to join the commentators for a quick chat.Play-by-play announcer Michael Kay picked the brain of Doncic regarding the Knicks. The LA Lakers star has a lot of love for New York, especially their star, Jalen Brunson, who is on a $156,549,124 contract.&quot;I like the (New York) Knicks,&quot; Doncic said. &quot;I like my guy (Jalen Brunson), you know that. I always cheer for them.&quot;Kay then asked Doncic what he thought about the Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau.&quot;It's the NBA business,&quot; Doncic responded. &quot;Anything can happen.&quot;Luka Doncic had a first-hand experience of what the &quot;NBA business&quot; is like after getting traded by the Dallas Mavericks mid-season in the 2024-25 season. This trade sent shockwaves across the league, even affecting Doncic mentally.Luka Doncic looks physically ready for upcoming NBA seasonThere's no denying that Luka Doncic is one of the most talented players in the NBA. However, one major concern on everyone's mind was his physique. When Doncic first started his NBA journey, he looked fit and was quick on his feet. Over time, he slowly gained weight and reduced his efficiency in speed. Fast forward to the summer of 2025, Doncic got back into fitness and shed excess weight. Men's Health magazine released its latest cover on Sunday, featuring a transformed Lakers star.Luka Doncic talked about his decision to bulk up in muscle and get shredded during an interview with Michael Kay at Yankee Stadium.&quot;I just think I needed a fresh start after everything that happened,&quot; Doncic said.While he did everything to help his new team, the LA Lakers, make it to the 2025 NBA Playoffs, it was clear that he hadn't fully adjusted to his new setup. If Doncic managed to maintain his newfound physique heading into the 2025-26 season, the Lakers might turn into a bigger threat.