"I don't like the look of you, you gotta go” – When Jimmy Butler’s mom kicked him to the curb before he got adopted 

Jimmy Butler has been tearing up the entire league with his game in this year's postseason as an underdog, making the Miami Heat's run a Cinderella story. But before he made a name for himself in the NBA, Butler had to go through some harsh environments to help him become the player he's known today.

Back when he was in a small town in Texas, Butler was kicked out by his mother at the age of 13. According to the NBA star, he bounced around friends' houses throughout his high school years. The moment he was kicked out of their house, his mother had some harsh words to say about him.

"I don't like the look of you. You gotta go."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his senior year of high school, Butler found a home that accepted him. The Leslie family took him in and treated him like he was their own family. Despite this, the Heat star still maintains a great relationship with his biological parents and has moved on from the past.

You might also be interested in reading this: "He knows what we're about" - Tom Thibodeau on facing Jimmy Butler in 2nd round of 2023 Playoffs

Poll : 0 votes