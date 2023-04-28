Create

"I don't like the look of you, you gotta go” – When Jimmy Butler’s mom kicked him to the curb before he got adopted 

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 28, 2023 22:03 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four
Jimmy Butler's mom said some serious words on him before he was kicked out

Jimmy Butler has been tearing up the entire league with his game in this year's postseason as an underdog, making the Miami Heat's run a Cinderella story. But before he made a name for himself in the NBA, Butler had to go through some harsh environments to help him become the player he's known today.

Back when he was in a small town in Texas, Butler was kicked out by his mother at the age of 13. According to the NBA star, he bounced around friends' houses throughout his high school years. The moment he was kicked out of their house, his mother had some harsh words to say about him.

"I don't like the look of you. You gotta go."

youtube-cover

In his senior year of high school, Butler found a home that accepted him. The Leslie family took him in and treated him like he was their own family. Despite this, the Heat star still maintains a great relationship with his biological parents and has moved on from the past.

You might also be interested in reading this: "He knows what we're about" - Tom Thibodeau on facing Jimmy Butler in 2nd round of 2023 Playoffs

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...